Caitlyn's Journey

My 30 year old daughter was involved in an accident and received a severe traumatic brain injury. She is incapacitated and cannot make decisions on her own. She is also a single mother of six children ranging in age from 7 to 14. I was told by medical personnel that I needed to apply for Guardianship of her and need help with the legal fees. Most attorneys charge $2500 & up in my area, but I found an attorney that because of the circumstances, will only charge me $1200.00. I believe that God never gives you more than you can handle and has a greater plan. The road to recovery will be long and contain many obstacles, but my daughter is strong and has already made more progress than they thought she would. I don't normally ask for help. I try to come up with solutions on my own, but if you can please find it in your heart to help, even if it's just keeping her in your prayers, it would be greatly appreciated.