 USD $15,000

 USD $1,250

Campaign created by Amanda Freytes

At The America Project, we are committed to showing our appreciation for the law enforcement officers and first responders who protect our communities every day. Through Operation Feed the Frontline, we’ve delivered thousands of meals across the country as a token of our gratitude for their unwavering dedication and sacrifices.


With your help, we can continue to provide meals to the brave men and women who serve on the front lines, reminding them that their hard work and sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Your generous contribution will directly support our efforts to feed first responders, ensuring they know their communities stand behind them.


Every donation makes an impact – together, we can keep showing our support for those who protect and serve us every day.


Thank you for being part of this important mission!

CVA Foundation
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Happy to support your mission! Thank you for everything you do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the good work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

