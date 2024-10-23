Help Vicki Marosy with breast cancer treatment

Raised:
Our precious Mom and amazing Grandma was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. The cancer has spread from her breast to her spine, sternum, left pelvis and shoulder. We are taking every approach to help heal her body. As we are utilizing western medicines approach and pharmaceuticals, we are also taking a deep dive into alternative/naturopathic medicine – which of course, medical insurance does not cover.
If you want to learn more about our medical regimen, we’re happy to share the science and data behind both approaches.
Even the smallest amount will help my Mom if you’re able. If it’s in your practice, (or even if it’s not), prayer can be the most powerful tool. Thank you and God bless! 🙏🏼
Good luck darling.
Your spirit will pull you through this!
Sending so much love and prayers your way.
I hope this helps with your health costs. I want to help in any way that you could need. Please let me know. I mean it. I’m praying for you. You WILL get passed this! Love you.
We love you so much beautiful friend! Stay strong honey, you are amazing! We all love you!!🥰
Vicki, you are one of the sweetest, kindest, non judging humans I have ever known! Your selfless and loving nature is unmatched! I know you will fight this battle with the same passion! All love to you and your family!
Love love to you miss Vicki ❤️.
Our prayers for healing and comfort to you and your family.
May God bless you and keep you, place his hands on you, and give you peace.
You got this, Vicky! Love you, lady! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Wishing You the Best in this Journey Vik sending Prayers Dear Friend 😘
Sending all our love and prayers. We are just down the street if you need anything.
? Love you girl
Your always in our thoughts and prayers!
I love you girl friend!!!
Vicki, you’re a powerful, beautiful force, and every step you are taking right now is a testament to your strength and courage. You are surrounded by love and support on this journey. Please let us know if you need anything. Sending you love and light.
Prayers
