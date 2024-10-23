Help Vicki Marosy with breast cancer treatment

Our precious Mom and amazing Grandma was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. The cancer has spread from her breast to her spine, sternum, left pelvis and shoulder. We are taking every approach to help heal her body. As we are utilizing western medicines approach and pharmaceuticals, we are also taking a deep dive into alternative/naturopathic medicine – which of course, medical insurance does not cover.

If you want to learn more about our medical regimen, we’re happy to share the science and data behind both approaches.

Even the smallest amount will help my Mom if you’re able. If it’s in your practice, (or even if it’s not), prayer can be the most powerful tool. Thank you and God bless! 🙏🏼



