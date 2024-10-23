Campaign Image
Support the McGraw family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $1,028

Campaign created by Jennifer Duran

Campaign funds will be received by Jana Julien

Support the McGraw family

During Hurricane Helene my friend’s widowed mother was trapped in her bed by a falling tree. Thankfully her grandson was able to rescue her.

She is 86 years old, blind, partially deaf and relies on family for assistance. Her mobile home is a complete loss, she is staying with her daughter but wants to go home.

The insurance company will barely pay out what is left on the mortgage and is definitely not going to be enough for a place to live.

I’m sure that you have seen pictures of the wreckage in North Carolina. You may have wondered what (if anything) you can do. Maybe this is it. Please make a difference to this elderly widow.

Recent Donations
Show:
Carol
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anne Clarke
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you. Get better soon. Sending love and hugs! ❤️❤️❤️😊

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you on this journey!

Terri Wilburn
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you guys love and prayer

Christa LaRocco
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 8.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending hugs and prayers for easier times for your family!

