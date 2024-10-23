Support the McGraw family

During Hurricane Helene my friend’s widowed mother was trapped in her bed by a falling tree. Thankfully her grandson was able to rescue her.

She is 86 years old, blind, partially deaf and relies on family for assistance. Her mobile home is a complete loss, she is staying with her daughter but wants to go home.

The insurance company will barely pay out what is left on the mortgage and is definitely not going to be enough for a place to live.

I’m sure that you have seen pictures of the wreckage in North Carolina. You may have wondered what (if anything) you can do. Maybe this is it. Please make a difference to this elderly widow.