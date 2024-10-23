Supporting the gilmour family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $280
Campaign funds will be received by Kaylee Gilmour
Hello everyone I am making this account for my niece that has to have surgery today . She is a single mom with three children and has a full time job trying to make it . Kaylee has to have emergency surgery today on her back and will be off of work for at least 4 weeks and will have no income coming in to pay her bills . Kaylee is a hard working mother that never asks anyone one for anything and would help anyone and right now she could use some help so if anyone would like to help her please give what you can if you can’t give please share .
I hope things get better I don't have a lot to give I'm on disability but I'm happy to give what I can makes me happy to do that
Praying for you and sending love.
I love you! I wish I could do more! ❤️❤️ Praying for a speedy recovery.
October 27th, 2024
Message from Kaylee : I Experienced allergic reaction from something in the OR, during surgery. This has caused significant pain, it will delay the healing process. Please keep my family and myself in your prayers.
