Supporting the gilmour family

Hello everyone I am making this account for my niece that has to have surgery today . She is a single mom with three children and has a full time job trying to make it . Kaylee has to have emergency surgery today on her back and will be off of work for at least 4 weeks and will have no income coming in to pay her bills . Kaylee is a hard working mother that never asks anyone one for anything and would help anyone and right now she could use some help so if anyone would like to help her please give what you can if you can’t give please share .