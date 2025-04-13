Help For My Son and I

Urgent: A Mother’s Plea for Justice and Support

I’m Gail, a mother desperate to fight against injustice and support my family in unimaginable circumstances. My oldest son has been wrongfully sentenced in a self-defense case. Denied due process, stripped of his rights, and left without basic resources like a tablet, he sits alone in a for-profit system that profits from his suffering. Meanwhile, my youngest son, who has autism, has lost the disability benefits that sustained him since he was a teenager. We are struggling to restore them so he can get the care he desperately needs.

At 72 years old, I live on just $1,200 a month in Social Security. I’ve worked hard my entire life, yet I’m drowning in traffic fines, penalties, and impossible costs, all compounded by a system that feels designed to break people like me. I’ve even lost my car because I couldn’t afford to get it back. I am overwhelmed, but I refuse to give up hope for my family.

I am reaching out to you, urgently and humbly, for help. Your support can help us:

- Advocate for my son to receive the fair treatment he deserves.

- Restore critical disability benefits for my youngest son.

- Cover fines and essential expenses that are weighing us down.

- Push back against a system that profits from injustice and pain.





Everything—travel to courts, legal help, even basic necessities—costs money that I simply don’t have. Please, if you can, help us in this fight. Every dollar makes a difference, and every kind heart that hears our plea gives us hope in a situation that feels hopeless.

Thank you for standing by us in this urgent fight for justice, dignity, and survival



