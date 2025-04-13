Help For My Son and I

Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Gail Ross
Urgent: A Mother’s Plea for Justice and Support
I’m Gail, a mother desperate to fight against injustice and support my family in unimaginable circumstances. My oldest son has been wrongfully sentenced in a self-defense case. Denied due process, stripped of his rights, and left without basic resources like a tablet, he sits alone in a for-profit system that profits from his suffering. Meanwhile, my youngest son, who has autism, has lost the disability benefits that sustained him since he was a teenager. We are struggling to restore them so he can get the care he desperately needs.
At 72 years old, I live on just $1,200 a month in Social Security. I’ve worked hard my entire life, yet I’m drowning in traffic fines, penalties, and impossible costs, all compounded by a system that feels designed to break people like me. I’ve even lost my car because I couldn’t afford to get it back. I am overwhelmed, but I refuse to give up hope for my family.
I am reaching out to you, urgently and humbly, for help. Your support can help us:
- Advocate for my son to receive the fair treatment he deserves.
- Restore critical disability benefits for my youngest son.
- Cover fines and essential expenses that are weighing us down.
- Push back against a system that profits from injustice and pain.
Everything—travel to courts, legal help, even basic necessities—costs money that I simply don’t have. Please, if you can, help us in this fight. Every dollar makes a difference, and every kind heart that hears our plea gives us hope in a situation that feels hopeless.
Thank you for standing by us in this urgent fight for justice, dignity, and survival
SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR DIFFICULTIES
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.