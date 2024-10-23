Emergency CommandoRambo Unemployment Campaign

Goal:
USD $1,488
Raised:
USD $843
Campaign funds will be received by Jamin Fite
Jamin Fite (aka CommandoRambo) is a law abiding, 1st Ammendment, pro-white activist who has been targeted twice in the last year and a half by traitorous local law enforcement. South Carolina police have unjustly arrested and incarcerated him twice for leafleting neighborhoods, using the unconstitutional broad blanket excuse of "littering". Because of these trumped up charges, Fite has been tirelessly attacked in the Jewish controlled press as well.
As a consequence, Fite has found it periodically difficult to stay in reliable employment. A simple "google search" has inevitably gotten him kicked from 3 separate work sites, contracted by his employer. At this time, his employer has run out of work site locations to send him, effectively rendering him unemployed.
Hopefully things turn around. In the meantime, please consider supporting pro-white activists like Fite, who are out in the streets advocating for the 14 words. Any help is greatly appreciated.
I hope that you are doing well Jamin! Never give up the fight. Trust in God for all you need in this life. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 5:3
In Freya's name, you are halfway towards your goal. May the god's forever favor your status.
Matthew 20:16 "So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen." Do not despair Jamin. The Lord is with us, as long as we do His will.
Time to start your own company?
In Wotan's name, I am my brother's keeper.
o/ LOVE YOU BRO!!!
Keep up the good work Brother. Hope you find something soon.
14. godspeed WFP o/
