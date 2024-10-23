Campaign Image

Emergency CommandoRambo Unemployment Campaign

Goal:

 USD $1,488

Raised:

 USD $843

Campaign created by Jamin Fite

Campaign funds will be received by Jamin Fite

Jamin Fite (aka CommandoRambo) is a law abiding, 1st Ammendment, pro-white activist who has been targeted twice in the last year and a half by traitorous local law enforcement. South Carolina police have unjustly arrested and incarcerated him twice for leafleting neighborhoods, using the unconstitutional broad blanket excuse of "littering".  Because of these trumped up charges, Fite has been tirelessly attacked in the Jewish controlled press as well.

As a consequence, Fite has found it periodically difficult to stay in reliable employment.   A simple "google search" has inevitably gotten him kicked from 3 separate work sites, contracted by his employer.   At this time, his employer has run out of work site locations to send him, effectively rendering him unemployed.

Hopefully things turn around.  In the meantime, please consider supporting pro-white activists like Fite, who are out in the streets advocating for the 14 words.  Any help is greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Erik Schroeder
$ 99.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope that you are doing well Jamin! Never give up the fight. Trust in God for all you need in this life. “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." Matthew 5:3

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
2 months ago

In Freya's name, you are halfway towards your goal. May the god's forever favor your status.

Quinn Pritz
$ 99.00 USD
2 months ago

Matthew 20:16 "So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen." Do not despair Jamin. The Lord is with us, as long as we do His will.

Old Dude
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Time to start your own company?

Anonymous Giver
$ 118.00 USD
2 months ago

In Wotan's name, I am my brother's keeper.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Handsome Truth
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

o/ LOVE YOU BRO!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 114.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the good work Brother. Hope you find something soon.

HecklerandKoch
$ 148.00 USD
2 months ago

14. godspeed WFP o/

