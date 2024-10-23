Funeral Expenses For Phillip Olson

We as a family have chose to reach out to the community for help in cremating our father.

On Monday 10/21/24 at 1:10am we lost our father, a week prior to passing we got the terrible news of finding out he had cancer, before given a chance to fight this disease he had passed. This all did happen suddenly. He leaves behind many family and friends.

His four kids, all have children and are tackling their own financial expenses, the youngest child being 20. In return we are turning to the community to possibly help cover his expenses. We have chose the cheapest route and are even making the urn ourselves.





We appreciate any and all help, whether it be sharing our post, donating $1, and even praying for us during these hard times.