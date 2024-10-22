Helping with flood recovery in Western NC

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,340
Campaign funds will be received by Nathan Everett
Hi everyone,
My very close friend runs a small demolition business and is also a reservist in the Navy as a Seabee. Since the hurricane hit, he's been down there at every chance he gets.
I went to Swannanoa with him this weekend to deliver supplies to those in need and also to clear trees so that people could get to their homes. We then got re-tasked to go and do cadaver recover. It changed my soul forever.
Long story short, Shannon has been using his own funds to help out. But now he's scraping the bottom as far as money and needs funds to continue his volunteering with his crew, myself included. If you could please pitch in anything that you can, $1, $5, $20, ect, we will continue to go out and help those affected by this absolute disaster. Anything helps.
Thank you for whatever you can contribute to keep us in this fight.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&v=512599594883037&external_log_id=2bfe9b18-8f03-486f-9267-fd18f36925b2&q=junkernauts%2C%20llc%20-%20demolition%20%26%20excavation%20services
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Keep it up guys!
God speed.
God Bless You all for helping the Helene victims! Power to true American Patriots!
