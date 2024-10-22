Syrian sister in Christ Samar needs help’

Hi! My name is Della Okao. I am raising fund for my dear friend and sister in Christ Samar Elias. Samar is a faithful follower of Jesus from Syria, one of the least reached region of the world. Samar served faithfully and passionately to help and love people in Syria for over decade before she was placed in Canada after war. In 2024 during her trip to Korea for a conference, Samar experienced severe back disc herniation at airport. She been sent to emergency and received the first attempt of treatment in Korea but failed, now Samar is being sent back to Canada, laying in her home in taking large amount of painkiller everyday that put her sleepy all the time, in the long waiting list of second surgery, which may take months to come. Now Samar is struggling with basic daily task such as getting up, cooking, taking care of herself. What’s worse one month before her incident, Samar’s mom was about to travel from Syria to Canada after years of waiting but suddenly passed away. left Samar with no families to help her in this critical time. She now struggle with physical pain, relational disconnection, spiritual challenge, and financial crisis as well due to her not enough work hour in new job, which just started couple months ago. With no hope to get back to work sooner, and the surgery date is still unknown, Samar really needs help to get her through the next couple months financially and relationally. I am calling aware of this need, hoping to have more people step in and support her in faith and love, stand with her when she couldn’t do it by herself. Please consider to donate and pray for her to receive treatment and recovery soon so she can back to field to love the lost and fight for His kingdom! Thank you for your generosity and kindness.



