Support the Gwahenyes & bring Gabe to his family!

Hi friends!

We are asking for your help in bringing Gabe to the States so that we can spend time together as a family! For those who don’t know, we are missionaries in Tanzania, but the kids and I have been in the U.S. seeking medical care. When we embarked on this journey stateside we never imagined it would take so long or involve so much time apart. I didn’t know when I arrived that I had CPTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder) or fibromyalgia (widespread chronic musculoskeletal pain and nerve sensitivity accompanied by fatigue and other issues) among other things (a foot deformity caused by surgery 20yrs ago, a torn rotator cuff and labrum, etc). There was a lot of catching up to do with healthcare after living overseas for so long, but God has used the immense physical pain to bring about so many good things! This time has been well spent peeling back layers, getting clarity, meeting the different needs of our kids, filling my empty “cup” back up, renewing our minds, seeking healing and restoration and so much more. God has been so very faithful and brought so much breakthrough and blessing! And in the midst of it there have been challenges. One challenge has been financial. I have been limited physically in what I can do beyond caring for the 4 boys and Gabe is limited in what he can do to provide in Tanzania. At times it has felt impossible, but we know God is able! God told us at the beginning of 2024 that this would be a year of completion and we are believing Him for that and trusting that He will continue to direct our paths and make a way for us to all be back together in Tanzania. In the meantime, our family really needs some quality time together now. Would you prayerfully consider helping us to get our Daddy and Husband here for the holidays? We need to cover the cost of his domestic and international tickets, his tourist VISA expenses and more. If we are able to raise anything above the $2,000.00 needed it will go towards the “more”. Right now we are working every month on finding ways to cover our basic living expenses while still supporting the ministry overseas. There are tax-deductible ways of supporting us as well through Little Country Church in Redding and ripeforharvest.org. Thank you for your support and continued prayers! Every single one of you who has come alongside us, once or many times, in big ways or small, is deeply and sincerely appreciated.

2 Corinthians 4:7-10 “But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body.”