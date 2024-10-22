Justice for charlotte

share this post

I DIDNT WANT TO TAKE IT THIS FAR BUT I HAVE BEEN LEFT WITH NO CHOICE .. SHARE THIS POST





LMS doesn't feel it's right to kick the 2 girls that attacked my daughter off the bus!!!! The principal feels the girls getting suspended for a few days and me pressing charges is enough of a consequence for them. . After fighting with the school system I mention they have made zero accommodations they go ahead and tell me that they'll make arrangements for charlotte to get picked up and dropped back off by a special van... I said, great, then you can go ahead and pick up the 2 girls that attacked my daughter. They said that that wasn't something they were willing to do. I told them My daughter has a 504 plan. That specifically states, there is to be minimal amount of change. So because of the turmoil that this has caused our household, I have no choice but to release these videos to let other parents know what is really going on at.Lewiston middle school. As well as the fact that they fail to continue to protect my daughter against the same two girls that have already attacked her just because the principal doesn't feel that they deserve to get kicked off the bus and that is also their right to ride the bus.





On october second, my daughter was riding the bus home and she was attacked by the two girls.You'll see in this video. The bus driver never pulled over. He drove them back to school.





While picking my daughter up and speaking with the assistant principal, I can tell that my daughter is not her normal self, and at times wobbled . I asked the assistant principal if the nurse checked her out. She says, I believe she did and I said, well, I believe my daughter has a concussion I had to ask her to call the nurse back down.

To come, talk to us about this possibility.





Not even an hour later, I was taking her to the hospital because she could not stand any light. She said her head was pounding . She felt dizzy and nauseous and complained of great pain in the back of her head and neck.





Because of the amount of times that she got hit in the back of the head.

They did a cat scan to make sure there was no spinal damage. We left the hospital with a diagnoses of concussion.





Over the next couple days consisted of lots of tylenol and ibuprofen , epsom, salt baths, ice for her head, and unfortunately, my daughter laid in her bed from wednesday night till sunday, because of the amount of pain, any amount of light would cause her. When she came to me crying thursday night, that her back hurt so bad and knowing I've already given her everything that she possibly could have to relieve any sort of discomfort was heartbreaking.





During those days, I was in contact with the school trying to figure out the next plan of action. I wanted the other girls to be removed from the bus.So that my daughter could get to school safely. And even after speaking with the superintendent who chose to not even call me back and to have the principal. Let me know that they would not be removing the attackers off the bus.





I have been closing down my Barbershop. Every day, rearranging appointments that were already previously booked, just to make sure that I can get my daughter safely to and from school. Meanwhile, they're protecting the kids who attacked my daughter. I refuse to uproot any more of my daughter's daily life after this has happened, and I need all other parents in lewiston to be aware of what is happening here at lewiston middle school.





FEEL FREE call LMS.

Feel free to contact the superintendent as well 7954100 opt 9





Raising money for lawyer fees private school in time that I have had to miss from work, I have to shut down my Barbershop every day and lose about a $100. Our family did not deserve this, and the officials here will and have done nothing to help nothing