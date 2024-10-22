Rebuilding Hope A Misson to Help Hurricane Victims

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,155
Campaign funds will be received by Tammy Weatherman
Galatians 6:2 (NIV): Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.
In the aftermath of the recent hurricane, a local church, First Baptist Church in Hernando Beach, FL has been devastated by severe damage and flooding, leaving the church and many families in dire need of assistance. Led by All In Ministries, A dedicated group of men from local churches in our community is stepping up to lend their time and manpower to help rebuild this church and support the affected families.
"The great difficulty is that we cannot do everything, but we can do something" - Bertolt Brecht
These wonderful Christians feel called to DO SOMETHING. We are asking for your financial support to make this happen.
We are seeking your generosity to help fund this mission by covering essential costs such as food, gas, and supplies for the volunteers. Your contributions will not only provide the necessary resources for this important work but also bring hope and healing to those who have lost so much. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of our neighbors in their time of need. Thank you for your support!
To learn more about All In Ministries please visit our website
https://www.commitallin.org/about
Keep doing the Lord’s work!
Philippians 4:6 Do not be anxious about anything, but let your requests be made known to God through prayer, supplication, and thanksgiving.
Thank you for your ministry and helping these people in their time of need. Prayers to you and your team! PTL
Praying for those affected by the storms and those helping out!
Thank you for looking out for others in their time of need!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.