Building Hope for MS warriors Family

Dear friends, family, and supporters,

For over 30 years, I’ve been living with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and have been on disability for 18 of those years.

In recent years, our family has faced tremendous heartache, loss, financial hardship and change and it has taken a toll on my marriage. My husband and I are currently separated and though he continues to provide financially, our future is uncertain and I am now primarily responsible for managing our household. This transition has been difficult, but I remain hopeful for healing and restoration and continue to trust in God’s faithfulness during this season. Life as a single mother with a disability has been incredibly challenging, especially as I work to support my children and navigate our day-to-day needs. My son, who has autism, has many needs of his own, which adds to the complexity of our situation.

So, to create a more stable future for my children and I, we are raising funds to finish our basement. Once completed, I will be able to rent it out, which will provide essential financial relief and help me secure the support we need around the house. Thanks to some generous people in the community, we’ve been gifted a full kitchen, including cabinets and appliances, but we still need help covering the remaining construction costs.

If you have skills in electrical work, plumbing, sheetrock, or framing, your time and expertise would be invaluable in helping us complete this project. Every bit of assistance will bring us closer to achieving this goal.

Additionally, I urgently need a new wheelchair. My current chair is over 10 years old, and insurance will no longer cover repairs. My out of pocket for a new one is at minimum $15,000, and while I am working with vocational rehabilitation for assistance, I still need support to cover the remainder.

Throughout all of life’s challenges, I have witnessed God’s faithfulness time and time again. His blessings have often come through the generous hands of others, and I am profoundly grateful for everyone He has placed our lives. Your kindness, love, and prayers have carried us through many difficult times over the years, and your continued support would mean the world to us. We are deeply grateful for any help you can provide as we work toward a more stable future.

With love and gratitude,

An-g, Macoy and Quincy Cunningham