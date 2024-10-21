Mata serving in the Mountains of WNC

On September 26, Hurricane Helene made an unprecedented attack on Western NC dumping millions of gallons of rain, resulting in devastating destruction. It was painful to watch and hear of the catastrophic loss of life and property and I knew I wanted to help. My church, Cross Assembly, began collecting donations and rallying a team to go and serve in WNC. I volunteered and our team of 15 men departed on October 5 and returned the 12th. After returning home I felt God call me to go right back as there was a serious need. It's life and death, people need to be reached, many are withering away and time is running out. After what I saw, I couldn't hesitate or delay the calling.

I have been coordinating a return trip with a few others who are similarly burdened to go beyond the borders of our previous trip. Our goal is to access hard to reach people who may not have been contacted and get them the necessities they require. I took a month leave of absence from my job beginning today 10/21. I am departing on Wednesday October 23 and could use your help.



First and foremost I need your prayers for wisdom, provision, direction and strength.

If you are able and you would like to make donations to assist me you can do so here. I will post updates on instagram @jared_on_mission so you can follow along.

I will communicate additional needs as they are identified through this platform and IG.

I am currently trying to locate a 4 wheeler or side by side that I can use to access areas via treacherous terrain. If you or someone you know has one I can borrow, I will return it in better shape than I take it and will use it on mission as God directs me.

Please let me know if you have questions and I will respond and update.

