Mata serving in the Mountains of WNC

Raised:
USD $302
Campaign funds will be received by Jared Mata
On September 26, Hurricane Helene made an unprecedented attack on Western NC dumping millions of gallons of rain, resulting in devastating destruction. It was painful to watch and hear of the catastrophic loss of life and property and I knew I wanted to help. My church, Cross Assembly, began collecting donations and rallying a team to go and serve in WNC. I volunteered and our team of 15 men departed on October 5 and returned the 12th. After returning home I felt God call me to go right back as there was a serious need. It's life and death, people need to be reached, many are withering away and time is running out. After what I saw, I couldn't hesitate or delay the calling.
I have been coordinating a return trip with a few others who are similarly burdened to go beyond the borders of our previous trip. Our goal is to access hard to reach people who may not have been contacted and get them the necessities they require. I took a month leave of absence from my job beginning today 10/21. I am departing on Wednesday October 23 and could use your help.
Please let me know if you have questions and I will respond and update.
Praying for you!
Praying the Lord continues to protect and provide for you as you follow His lead and serve Him
Not much at the moment but go do great work bro. You helping my home of 4 yrs. Pray that you continue to do what you do best. Family
Praise God for your obedience to His call. Praying that you guys will be the hands and feet of Jesus as yall are serving in the mountains.
We are praying for you. Thanks for being the hands and feet of Jesus in Appalachia
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.