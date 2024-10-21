Campaign Image

Helping our Family after Experiencing Vax Injury

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $840

Campaign created by DANIEL MATTHEWS

Campaign funds will be received by DANIEL MATTHEWS

Helping our Family after Experiencing Vax Injury

Need help paying for a vaccine exemption services through Frontline health advocates that backs the exemption with Dr's and lawyers and could help over turn California's unconstitutional SB 277 (no religious exemptions) California uses a tyrannical Care ME program but Dr's can only give 5 exemptions before being investigated. Also to help with Rent gas Christmas and miscellaneous. Been a tough 4 years and no help from the government after my son was injured by MMR DTaP vacirella and oral polio all can cause autoimmune hemolytic anemia those are the ones he received at his 4 year old "wellness visit"

Recent Donations
Show:
LateBell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

From the Ministry's first graduate of Indoctrination

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

God speed you to better days.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Best of luck in you fight for your children's health and well-being.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Unsolved here. Sorry I can't do more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Go get your CDL, keep protecting your kids, never give up!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo