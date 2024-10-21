Helping our Family after Experiencing Vax Injury

Need help paying for a vaccine exemption services through Frontline health advocates that backs the exemption with Dr's and lawyers and could help over turn California's unconstitutional SB 277 (no religious exemptions) California uses a tyrannical Care ME program but Dr's can only give 5 exemptions before being investigated. Also to help with Rent gas Christmas and miscellaneous. Been a tough 4 years and no help from the government after my son was injured by MMR DTaP vacirella and oral polio all can cause autoimmune hemolytic anemia those are the ones he received at his 4 year old "wellness visit"