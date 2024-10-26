Assistance for an Orthodox Christian family

☦ Christ is in our midst ☦





With the birth of our second child, Kassiani, just around the corner (due November 23rd) we are humbly asking for prayers and any assistance to relocate to a new housing situation.

For the past few years as a family of three (Ephraim, Abigail, and Luke), we have inhabited a 5th wheel up in the mountains. At a previously tumultuous time in our lives it was a huge blessing to have been helped into such a place, and we are extremely grateful for God's providence through our wonderful benefactors. While indeed a blessing, especially concerning affordability, it has proven to be a bit of a tight quarters. This increasing issue coupled with the long daily drives to and from work/school down in the valley are making things untenable in the long run. We managed to make it work as a trio, but the need for more space with an expanding household is undeniable. As we rapidly approach Kassie's due date, Abigail has been steadily scaling down on her workload in order to go on maternity leave despite being the higher earner. Simultaneously, Ephraim has been attempting to increase his income and find other forms of employment, though the job market has been difficult to say the least. Things are further complicated by the fact that neither of us can apply for Paid Family Leave as we are both self employed. Despite our best efforts we are finding ourselves needing to ask for help once again. Having presently reduced resources to afford a large deposit, first month's rent, 5th wheel towing costs, and remaining space rent for November, we are reaching out to our community with the aim of keeping our family together under one roof.

If you are able to offer your prayers we greatly need and appreciate that! If you are able to assist in any other capacity including this fund-raising campaign, 5th wheel towing (total GVWR of almost 15k lbs.), or assisting with the "meal train" for Abigail while she is on leave it would be a tremendous blessing at this challenging time. Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and for any contributions you may make. May it blessed!!



