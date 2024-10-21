Raising Funds for Bibles in Kenya

A brother in Christ, Brian Leikesha Yeye from Kisii, Kenya reached out in need of 261 Bibles in his language, Ezegusii language to go out to his congregation as well as his community and children around the nearest school. There's 3 church stations needing lots of Bible copies in their local language, Ezegusii and there is a need for many Bibles for children as well, more than 500 Revised Standard version for children. Many families aren't able to purchase Bibles or any basic need for themselves.





They are in need of 761 Bibles atleast and would be thankful if there was more. We wanted to start the goal at $10,000 to be able to cover the cost of the Bibles and taxes that are included.





Any donations would be appreciated if your led to donate as well as prayer 🙏 It's all to further our Father's kingdom and to give glory to HIM by helping provide our brother's & sister's in Christ with HIS word.





If we surpass our goal any extra money will be used for more Bibles, seems the children are in the most need.





John 3:17-18 says, "But if anyone has the world's goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God's love abide in him? My little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth".





Acts 20:35 says, "In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, 'It is more blessed to give than to receive'".





Romans 10:14 says, “How then will they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching?”.













Thank you for taking the time to read and God Bless.















