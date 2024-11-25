Goal:
USD $11,000
Raised:
USD $4,880
Campaign funds will be received by Martin Melone
Greetings, Friends and Brothers and Sisters in Christ:
Potomac Park Camp (located in Falling Waters, WV) is a beautiful Christian Retreat and Conference Center where people come together to have a deep encounter with God. The Camp's beloved Chef, Jim Dumont, and his bride, Ruth, are in need of your help. Their son, Benjamin, 10 years old, is in desperate need of some long overdue surgery. They have many expenses, and they do not have insurance coverage for Benjamin's surgery. The surgery will cost $11,000 if they pay for it by the day of surgery. Otherwise, it will cost $22,000. The date of the surgery is December 3, 2024.
Would you join us in helping to raise funds for Benjamin's surgery? We want to raise the $11,000 so they will not be forced to pay the larger amount. Please pray about this, and let's help our brother and sister in Christ and believe God will do the miracle!
We would like to raise these funds by no later than November 27, 2024.
We pray the Lord will touch your heart to give so that the goal can be reached. It will indeed be Benjamin's Blessing!
Thank you so very much, and may the Lord richly bless you!
Martin and Evangeline Melone
Residents at Potomac Park Camp
Praying for little Benjamin!
Praying for Ben
Praying
Honored to know and love each member of this family!
I know my God will provide for Mr Benjamin.
Praying
God’s blessings on Benjamin and the whole family. With love and prayers.
It is our joy to begin this process for the Dumont family. Please join us in helping to reach the goal for Benjamin's surgery. God bless you!
November 26th, 2024
Greetings, Friends and Brothers and SIsters in Christ:
We are excited to announce that as of November 25, 2024, the total amount raised across all sources, which includes online giving through GiveSendGo, cash and checks for Benjamin's surgery is:
What a blessing! God gives us more than we can ever think or imagine! We have exceeded the goal of $11,000. Thank you all so much for your generosity and for blessing the Dumont family, and for the benefit Concert that Second Chances did for Benjamin on November 21 - it really helped to push us past the goal! We also thank GiveSendGo for their site that allowed electronic giving, and their amazing support, especially the prayers!
There still may some donations that may come in, but let's rejoice with the Dumont family! What a beautiful way to celebrate Thanksgiving!
Thank you again, and may the Lord bless you. May you all have a blessed and safe Thanksgiving, praising the Lord for his goodness to us!
...With God, All Things Are Possible! [Mark 10:27]
Marty and Evangeline Melone
