Greetings, Friends and Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

Potomac Park Camp (located in Falling Waters, WV) is a beautiful Christian Retreat and Conference Center where people come together to have a deep encounter with God. The Camp's beloved Chef, Jim Dumont, and his bride, Ruth, are in need of your help. Their son, Benjamin, 10 years old, is in desperate need of some long overdue surgery. They have many expenses, and they do not have insurance coverage for Benjamin's surgery. The surgery will cost $11,000 if they pay for it by the day of surgery. Otherwise, it will cost $22,000. The date of the surgery is December 3, 2024 .



Would you join us in helping to raise funds for Benjamin's surgery? We want to raise the $11,000 so they will not be forced to pay the larger amount. Please pray about this, and let's help our brother and sister in Christ and believe God will do the miracle!

We would like to raise these funds by no later than November 27, 2024.



We pray the Lord will touch your heart to give so that the goal can be reached. It will indeed be Benjamin's Blessing!

Thank you so very much, and may the Lord richly bless you!

Martin and Evangeline Melone

Residents at Potomac Park Camp



