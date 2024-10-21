Speas Guatemala Missions Trip

We hope this letter finds you well. We are writing to share some exciting news and to ask for your support as we go on a missions trip with our school (Chapel Hill Christian School) through Connecting Hearts Ministry.

From January 11th-18th, 2025 we will have the incredible opportunity to travel to Peronia, Guatemala to serve at the Amigos School, where the ministry sponsors students to get a Christian education. During our time there, we will get to meet our sponsored student, teach English classes at the school and build meaningful relationships with the students. Since we are both going, we have the opportunity to bring both of our parents as chaperones which will allow us to experience this trip as a family.

During our week, we will also have the privilege of visiting the homes of some of the students sponsored by Connecting Hearts. These visits help us understand more of the challenges they face and allow us to offer support in practical and spiritual ways.

In order to participate in this life-changing experience, we are required to cover expenses totaling $1,200 per person for a total of $4,800 for our family of 4. This amount includes the cost for our flight, as well as all necessary accommodations, meals, and transportation during the week. Your generous financial support would help us greatly in meeting this financial obligation, enabling us to focus on serving others.

We ask for your prayers as we prepare for this journey. Your spiritual support means so much to us and we are thankful for the strength and encouragement it provides.

If you feel called to partner with our family in this trip, whether through prayer or financial contribution, please do not hesitate to reach out. Your support will make a difference in the lives of those we serve and we would be grateful to have you join us in this mission.

Sincerely,

Anna & Natalie Speas

C/O Josh Speas (330) 414-4569



