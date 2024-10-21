Campaign Image

Speas Guatemala Missions Trip

Goal:

 USD $4,800

Raised:

 USD $2,325

Campaign created by Josh Speas

Campaign funds will be received by Slate Barrel Properties LLC

Speas Guatemala Missions Trip

We hope this letter finds you well. We are writing to share some exciting news and to ask for your support as we go on a missions trip with our school (Chapel Hill Christian School) through Connecting Hearts Ministry.

From January 11th-18th, 2025 we will have the incredible opportunity to travel to Peronia, Guatemala to serve at the Amigos School, where the ministry sponsors students to get a Christian education. During our time there, we will get to meet our sponsored student, teach English classes at the school and build meaningful relationships with the students. Since we are both going, we have the opportunity to bring both of our parents as chaperones which will allow us to experience this trip as a family.

During our week, we will also have the privilege of visiting the homes of some of the students sponsored by Connecting Hearts. These visits help us understand more of the challenges they face and allow us to offer support in practical and spiritual ways.

In order to participate in this life-changing experience, we are required to cover expenses totaling $1,200 per person for a total of $4,800 for our family of 4. This amount includes the cost for our flight, as well as all necessary accommodations, meals, and transportation during the week. Your generous financial support would help us greatly in meeting this financial obligation, enabling us to focus on serving others.

We ask for your prayers as we prepare for this journey. Your spiritual support means so much to us and we are thankful for the strength and encouragement it provides.

If you feel called to partner with our family in this trip, whether through prayer or financial contribution, please do not hesitate to reach out. Your support will make a difference in the lives of those we serve and we would be grateful to have you join us in this mission.

Sincerely,

Anna & Natalie Speas

C/O Josh Speas (330) 414-4569


Recent Donations
Show:
Hornbecks
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

What an amazing and life changing opportunity! We will be praying for you all!

ME
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Good luck and for God sake be careful. The security issue created a question in my mind so I hope it’s in your mind as well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Hope you have a wonderful trip!

Carrie and Matt
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

What a great trip, happy to help in a small way. Love you guys. Matt, Carrie, Dom & Dean

Cathy Shafer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

What a great chance to continue to grow in the Lord as a family and celebrate the ministry Anna & Natalie have experienced at CHCS! So proud of all of you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Josh & Erin, praying that this wonderful opportunity will grow your family and your faith in abundant ways! Love, Uncle Lance and Aunt Karen

Robb Lori Bock
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

What a great family experience. Praying you will all be blessed through your generosity. Long Shanks and Little Pip will be working hard and leaving a mark wherever they go.

Debbie Hickin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

What a blessing to be able to go as a family! I know you will touch many hearts!

Sarah and Damon
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you guys and hope you have a great trip!!

Brian and Michelle
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so excited for you guys to share this experience as a family. Praying for you all. Can't wait to hear all about it!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Excited for your family to have this opportunity!

Ann Marie Allen
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ben and Tricia Speas
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you and your upcoming trip. We love you both and know God is going to use you in big ways on this trip and beyond! Love, Ben & Tricia

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo