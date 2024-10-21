Hurricane Helene expenses

As you all know, we were rejected by SBA because the government is out of loan funds and now we are battling what insurance may or may not pay after Helene came through. The clean up of debris/tree, repair to our fence and goat barn roof that was partially ripped off, multiple roof leaks, water damaged porch, and shingles were our initial concern. Now we have discovered we have mold growing in multiple rooms and coming out of the vents. According to the mold inspector today, we are looking at having the walls and floors cut to remove the mold. Any help is greatly appreciated!