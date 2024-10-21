Campaign Image

Hurricane Helene expenses

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $5,736

Campaign created by Leah Russell

Campaign funds will be received by Leah Russell

As you all know, we were rejected by SBA because the government is out of loan funds and now we are battling what insurance may or may not pay after Helene came through. The clean up of debris/tree, repair to our fence and goat barn roof that was partially ripped off, multiple roof leaks, water damaged porch, and shingles were our initial concern. Now we have discovered we have mold growing in multiple rooms and coming out of the vents. According to the mold inspector today, we are looking at having the walls and floors cut to remove the mold. Any help is greatly appreciated!

Recent Donations
Show:
PaleRider
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers your goals and needs are met.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes from a loyal reader, Leah!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps 🙂

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck. Your posts make my day. Hope this helps Mike in SC

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Leah. Wish I had more for you. Dave Dmac4658

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff Palmer
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps.

Prairie Dog
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this helps. Your X post works. From a follower.

Donald Holloway
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry it couldn't be more, hopefully it helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Bit by Bit, build back...above the waterline -)

Tony fm Tampa
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes & keep fighting the good fight.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Best of luck Leah. From Celeste

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God loves you ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Hang in there, you'll get through this. Mike M

Tim L
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this helps. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I've contributed to you in past times of need - and I'm proud to be able to chip in for this one as well, even if it isn't as much as I wish to send. I've followed you for a long time, and consider you a friend and fellow NC resident. I hope either FEMA or one of the other groups help you out with your roof... I know a lot of church groups are in the area. Take Care !!

Mikey Part
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes to you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sorry for your roof damage and hurricane issues.

Chuck Cuthbertson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

