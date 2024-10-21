Supporting the Sharp family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $610
Campaign funds will be received by Lacie Sharp
Hi I'm Shelby Sharp, I'm starting this fundraising campaign for my mom and sister, they were it a terrible car accident 10/14/2024, a single car turnover, my sister was driving and lost control of the car and my mom was attempting to help steer from the passenger side, they ran off the road and flipped the car multiple times, my mom and sister were ejected from the car, praise God for that, the car is crushed, the suburban they crashed is totaled, my sister was blessed walking away with just scratches from glass and the emotional trauma, my mom was flown out in a helicopter to Christiana care and is currently there (10/21/2024) with no idea when she'll be home, she broke 5-7 ribs, her knee, she just had surgery done and they've installed screws in her leg right below her knee where the break is, she's broken her shoulder and collar bone and chipped her teeth but all things considered she's doing well. My mom will be needing physical therapy and will be in a wheelchair for 4-6 weeks, many modifications will need to be made to make our house wheelchair accessible but that is being taken care of. Thank you to everyone praying for my family and everyone reaching out to help❤️ you are all appreciated. This is all the help we need at the moment, please donate whatever amount you're felt led to.
Wishing you continued healing!
We love you so very much. Want the very best for your healing and we'll being.
Praying for you all! Hope you have a blessed Thanksgiving.
Get well soon Lacie !
Quick Healing
January 14th, 2025
This day 3 months ago changed me so much. Going through all of my paperwork I suffered 18 broken bones, 5 chipped teeth, a concussion, surgery on my leg which was also impaled with a fresh cut corn stulk, having to rely on my family to do everything for me. When i say everything I mean it! I'm so totally grateful for my family! Without them I wouldn't have the strength of pushing through to be where I am today. I can walk again with a walker. I still have a couple of bruises, bumps, and scabs but it's just a constant reminder that I'm still here.
If you can continue to pray and share I would appreciate it! Thank you so much! ❤️
January 5th, 2025
This picture was taken exactly 1 month and 1 day after the accident. It's looking much better now. And I'm 'walking' (taking steps often) better now too. Also, my broken ribs and back bones are healed. As for my shoulder...I'm doing therapy and can occasionally pull it up to touch my head. I was able to pull up my hair on my own today but it wasn't perfect but I did it so I'm excited. Thank you again for your support and prayers! They are greatly appreciated! ❤️
January 2nd, 2025
If you could donate that would be incredible. If not sharing would be wonderful too. Thank you so much to those who have shared and donated! Please continue to pray and share.
I still have a long road to recovery, relearning how to walk, and rebuilding muscles in my entire right side but with my awesome family and friends cheering me on I know I can do it.
