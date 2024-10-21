Supporting the Sharp family

Hi I'm Shelby Sharp, I'm starting this fundraising campaign for my mom and sister, they were it a terrible car accident 10/14/2024, a single car turnover, my sister was driving and lost control of the car and my mom was attempting to help steer from the passenger side, they ran off the road and flipped the car multiple times, my mom and sister were ejected from the car, praise God for that, the car is crushed, the suburban they crashed is totaled, my sister was blessed walking away with just scratches from glass and the emotional trauma, my mom was flown out in a helicopter to Christiana care and is currently there (10/21/2024) with no idea when she'll be home, she broke 5-7 ribs, her knee, she just had surgery done and they've installed screws in her leg right below her knee where the break is, she's broken her shoulder and collar bone and chipped her teeth but all things considered she's doing well. My mom will be needing physical therapy and will be in a wheelchair for 4-6 weeks, many modifications will need to be made to make our house wheelchair accessible but that is being taken care of. Thank you to everyone praying for my family and everyone reaching out to help❤️ you are all appreciated. This is all the help we need at the moment, please donate whatever amount you're felt led to.