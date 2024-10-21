Vet bills for Spotty

Spotty is a 7 year old Pyrenean Mastiff.

She lives with her wonderful owner Georgia and her son Clayton.

They love this dog like a family member.

Spotty had to have emergency Pyometra surgery.

She is doing well with the recovery, but the vet bill is $4,000.00.

So any donation would be so appreciated by her owners!!!

Georgia is always there to help a friend in a heart beat.

She never gives up even when life throws her curve balls, so i wanted to help her out by sharing her story!

Thank you so much!

