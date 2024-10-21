Kaden Stringfield family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $320
Campaign funds will be received by Brenda Coley
I can’t believe I am about to say this but here it goes..Kaden has been facing some health challenges for a few months, and after several doctor visits, he was diagnosed with Leukemia. With his consent, I am sharing this news to keep you all informed. Kaden is focused on his Chemo treatments and is determined to beat this. His strength and determination are truly inspiring, and I have no doubt as serious as this is he will overcome this obstacle. I will provide updates as frequently as possible, respecting Kaden's privacy and discretion. 🧡🖤🧡🖤 Kaden is still trying to process all of this information and is greatful for all the prayers but please know he may not be ready to talk or text about it and is a little overwhelemd at the moment. I will continue to pass on the positive vibes and prayers.
Sending positive thoughts and prayers
Kaden, I want you to know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this time. Sending you all my love and support, from a friend of your Gram.
Love ya buddy
