Kaden Stringfield family

I can’t believe I am about to say this but here it goes..Kaden has been facing some health challenges for a few months, and after several doctor visits, he was diagnosed with Leukemia. With his consent, I am sharing this news to keep you all informed. Kaden is focused on his Chemo treatments and is determined to beat this. His strength and determination are truly inspiring, and I have no doubt as serious as this is he will overcome this obstacle. I will provide updates as frequently as possible, respecting Kaden's privacy and discretion. 🧡🖤🧡🖤 Kaden is still trying to process all of this information and is greatful for all the prayers but please know he may not be ready to talk or text about it and is a little overwhelemd at the moment. I will continue to pass on the positive vibes and prayers.