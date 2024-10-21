Jason DeStasio Accident Recovery Fund

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

We are reaching out to you during a difficult time for our friend Jason, who recently experienced a serious motorcycle accident. At just 45 years old, Jason is a dedicated yogi, avid disc golfer and most recently, employed as a lobsterman on a lobster boat, where he has found joy in both the ocean and the camaraderie of his crew.

Unfortunately, due to the extent of his injuries, Jason will be unable to work for an extended period. This will not only impact his physical and emotional well-being but also create significant financial challenges as he navigates this tough journey. Given that he may need to transition to a different job, we want to ensure he has the support he needs during this time of uncertainty.

We are aiming to raise $10,000 to assist Jason with medical bills, living expenses, and potential job retraining costs. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in helping him recover and rebuild his life.

Please consider donating and sharing this campaign with others. Your kindness and support will not only aid in his recovery but also remind Jason that he is not alone in this fight.

Thank you for your generosity and for being part of Jason's journey to healing.

With gratitude,

Steve Mason and Dan Stolworthy