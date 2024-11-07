Campaign Image

Supporting Ellis Dukehart

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $782

Campaign created by Aaron Baker

Campaign funds will be received by Ellis Dukehart

Ellis Dukehart is one of the behind the scenes patriots you would most likely have never known about.  

Ellis worked tirelessly on the ground supporting Scott Presler’s work through Early Vote Action.  

The ground game was tireless work. Generally consisting of driving 4+ hours everyday for whatever needed to be done to help turn Pennsylvania into the result we came to know early Wednesday morning.  

Ellis drove his truck back and forth across Pennsylvania.  In speaking with his friends, we believe it’s time for an upgrade.  We are not looking for anything over the top like we did for Scott, but something more comfortable for he and his family. 

I personally worked on the ground with both Scott and Ellis. 

Sometimes unsung heroes deserve recognition too.

(Picture taken on Sunday on the roadside in Hanover, PA) 

(Ellis left)

Recent Donations
Cat Mom Melby
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Stacey
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all you did for us all, Ellis!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you Ellis for all you’ve done to ensure a DJT victory to MAGA. You are a Patriot!!! Thank you from a grateful MAGA nation!

The Disrespected Trucker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for volunteering your time! Grassroots efforts like yours worked!

Anonymous Giver
$ 42.00 USD
2 months ago

Ellis Thank you for caring for our country and your commitment to fight for free and fair elections. I am a J6 person who stood up when 2020 was stolen. I paid a heavy price for election integrity. Thank you let freedom reign to the glory of God!

Terry Todd
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all the sacrifices and for the win!! I hope you get a new truck. I'm retired; sorry I could not contribute more. Terry

Renegade
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck and THANK YOU Ellis Dukehart

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless America

Fodiesmom
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for all of your hard work you helped America so much! I wish I could give more.

Sar The Trucker
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for all your efforts guys. God bless you all.

Margie Logan
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank You For making a big difference for Pa. You guys and girls rocked it.

Peggy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you.

