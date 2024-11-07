Supporting Ellis Dukehart

Ellis Dukehart is one of the behind the scenes patriots you would most likely have never known about.

Ellis worked tirelessly on the ground supporting Scott Presler’s work through Early Vote Action.

The ground game was tireless work. Generally consisting of driving 4+ hours everyday for whatever needed to be done to help turn Pennsylvania into the result we came to know early Wednesday morning.

Ellis drove his truck back and forth across Pennsylvania. In speaking with his friends, we believe it’s time for an upgrade. We are not looking for anything over the top like we did for Scott, but something more comfortable for he and his family.

I personally worked on the ground with both Scott and Ellis.

Sometimes unsung heroes deserve recognition too.

(Picture taken on Sunday on the roadside in Hanover, PA)

(Ellis left)