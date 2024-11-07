Supporting Ellis Dukehart

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $782
Campaign funds will be received by Ellis Dukehart
Ellis Dukehart is one of the behind the scenes patriots you would most likely have never known about.
Ellis worked tirelessly on the ground supporting Scott Presler’s work through Early Vote Action.
The ground game was tireless work. Generally consisting of driving 4+ hours everyday for whatever needed to be done to help turn Pennsylvania into the result we came to know early Wednesday morning.
Ellis drove his truck back and forth across Pennsylvania. In speaking with his friends, we believe it’s time for an upgrade. We are not looking for anything over the top like we did for Scott, but something more comfortable for he and his family.
I personally worked on the ground with both Scott and Ellis.
Sometimes unsung heroes deserve recognition too.
(Picture taken on Sunday on the roadside in Hanover, PA)
(Ellis left)
Thank you for all you did for us all, Ellis!
God Bless you Ellis for all you’ve done to ensure a DJT victory to MAGA. You are a Patriot!!! Thank you from a grateful MAGA nation!
Thank you for volunteering your time! Grassroots efforts like yours worked!
Ellis Thank you for caring for our country and your commitment to fight for free and fair elections. I am a J6 person who stood up when 2020 was stolen. I paid a heavy price for election integrity. Thank you let freedom reign to the glory of God!
Thank you for all the sacrifices and for the win!! I hope you get a new truck. I'm retired; sorry I could not contribute more. Terry
Good luck and THANK YOU Ellis Dukehart
God bless America
Thanks for all of your hard work you helped America so much! I wish I could give more.
Thank you for all your efforts guys. God bless you all.
Thank You For making a big difference for Pa. You guys and girls rocked it.
Thank you.
