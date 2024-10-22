Help me walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain! I have always dreamed of following the footsteps of millions of pilgrims before me. My school is organizing a small trip to participate in this awesome pilgrimage for Holy Week 2025. Please support me in making this spiritual walk possible. In return I will say prayers and remember your personal intentions on my journey. Any amount exceeding my goal will be donated to my fellow pilgrims of Thomas More College of Liberal Arts. I cannot do this without you! May God bless you and Mary keep you!