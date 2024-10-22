Campaign Image

Help Me Walk the Camino de Santiago!

Goal:

 USD $1,300

Raised:

 USD $1,245

Help me walk the Camino de Santiago in Spain! I have always dreamed of following the footsteps of millions of pilgrims before me. My school is organizing a small trip to participate in this awesome pilgrimage for Holy Week 2025. Please support me in making this spiritual walk possible. In return I will say prayers and remember your personal intentions on my journey. Any amount exceeding my goal will be donated to my fellow pilgrims of Thomas More College of Liberal Arts. I cannot do this without you! May God bless you and Mary keep you!

Recent Donations
Pio Arias
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck!

Rafe Arias
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Pray for me, Sofia!

G-MONEY
$ 55.00 USD
2 months ago

From your REAL future bro-in-law

HIM
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Bc I know I’m your favorite future bro-in-law…

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Excited for this opportunity for you. Love you! C and E

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Bonnie Hubert
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes yo you Sophia

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Antony Waite
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Ed JoAnn
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 600.00 USD
2 months ago

Pray for our family!

Mary Seidl Zachmann
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Bless you 🙏

Josef and Laura Seidl
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Sofia!

