Campaign funds will be received by ivana sabljak
Dolly Vision’s mission is to assist in the search for missing and exploited individuals by actively spreading awareness, both in person and across social media platforms. We travel to search locations, gather critical information, and collaborate with authorities to support their efforts in bringing loved ones home. However, the costs of these efforts are substantial—ranging from travel, food, and shelter to supplies and the potential obstacles that may hinder our way. Every donation made to this campaign will directly help fund our operations, ensuring we can continue to be a lifeline for those who need it most. Your support will enable us to continue our vital work in bringing attention to these cases and assisting law enforcement in their search efforts, no matter where they may lead. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the fight to bring the missing back.
Sincerely,
Dolly Vision
Thanks for all you do. God Bless you both.
with love and prayers for safe travels on your future searches
Would Y'all please say some prayers for my husband for healing & nothing is found in an upcoming biopsy. God bless you Dolly & PJ for all you do. Praying for all affected by fires & winterstorms. Love you guys & the turtles. Kathy in Michigan & family.
Hope this helps a little so you can get back out on the road.
Hello Dolly and PJ just a little help with gas while searching.💚💚💚💚💚💚
looking forward to next road trip
Keep up the awesome work dolly and pj
Towards Gas!
Hope this helps! Especially with that much needed coffee fund! Much love to you and PJ and everything you guys do to help! The Caffeinated Duchess
Thank you and PJ for all y'all do for the missing people.
Don't forget snacks, because snacks. Love, decaftumbler
We love you Dolly & Pj 🖤
Gas money
I hope this helps
Turtle Gang never walks away from adversity. Here is my monthly contribution. Livthankful
Have watching you and pj's videos. We feel that yall two are straight up honest and and never talk negative toward anyone. And dolly don't let Negitive haters worry you and talk about your health. I just want to tell yall that it was said if anyone wants to choose to watch or follow YouTubers for people to look up DOLLY Vision .Keep on keeping on yall two we watch you here in the bootheal Mo.
Why am I in timeout? I did nothing wrong lol
Happy, Healthy, Blessed New Year. So glad you and PJ are continuing to shine light on these cases.
Happy New Year. A little something for when you go investigate. Stay safe. We love you guys.
Happy New Year
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.