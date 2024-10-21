Dolly Vision’s Mission

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Patricia Outland - $ 10.00 USD 2 hours ago Thanks for all you do. God Bless you both. 1

MadonnaMaria - $ 10.00 USD 2 hours ago with love and prayers for safe travels on your future searches 0

Katdav79 - $ 5.00 USD 4 days ago Would Y'all please say some prayers for my husband for healing & nothing is found in an upcoming biopsy. God bless you Dolly & PJ for all you do. Praying for all affected by fires & winterstorms. Love you guys & the turtles. Kathy in Michigan & family. 2

Red Fish Blue Fish - $ 10.00 USD 6 days ago Hope this helps a little so you can get back out on the road. 2

Cindy Dalton - $ 10.00 USD 6 days ago Hello Dolly and PJ just a little help with gas while searching.💚💚💚💚💚💚 2

MadonnaMaria - $ 25.00 USD 7 days ago looking forward to next road trip 2

Donna smith - $ 5.00 USD 7 days ago Keep up the awesome work dolly and pj 2

Linda Spence - $ 10.00 USD 8 days ago Towards Gas! 2

Becca - $ 20.00 USD 8 days ago Hope this helps! Especially with that much needed coffee fund! Much love to you and PJ and everything you guys do to help! The Caffeinated Duchess 2

Thelma Binkley - $ 25.00 USD 8 days ago Thank you and PJ for all y'all do for the missing people. 2

Khara - $ 20.00 USD 9 days ago Don't forget snacks, because snacks. Love, decaftumbler 2

PaulaNPiggy - $ 5.00 USD 9 days ago We love you Dolly & Pj 🖤 2

Thelma Binkley - $ 20.00 USD 9 days ago Gas money 2

Kimmy - $ 50.00 USD 9 days ago I hope this helps 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 9 days ago Turtle Gang never walks away from adversity. Here is my monthly contribution. Livthankful 1

Carol Goodale - $ 10.00 USD 10 days ago Have watching you and pj's videos. We feel that yall two are straight up honest and and never talk negative toward anyone. And dolly don't let Negitive haters worry you and talk about your health. I just want to tell yall that it was said if anyone wants to choose to watch or follow YouTubers for people to look up DOLLY Vision .Keep on keeping on yall two we watch you here in the bootheal Mo. 2

Christy Ford - $ 5.00 USD 12 days ago Why am I in timeout? I did nothing wrong lol 2

Dra Latina - $ 100.00 USD 12 days ago Happy, Healthy, Blessed New Year. So glad you and PJ are continuing to shine light on these cases. 2

Helena M - $ 20.00 USD 12 days ago Happy New Year. A little something for when you go investigate. Stay safe. We love you guys. 2

Armymom2020 - $ 20.00 USD 13 days ago Happy New Year 2