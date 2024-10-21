Campaign Image

Dolly Vision’s mission is to assist in the search for missing and exploited individuals by actively spreading awareness, both in person and across social media platforms. We travel to search locations, gather critical information, and collaborate with authorities to support their efforts in bringing loved ones home. However, the costs of these efforts are substantial—ranging from travel, food, and shelter to supplies and the potential obstacles that may hinder our way. Every donation made to this campaign will directly help fund our operations, ensuring we can continue to be a lifeline for those who need it most. Your support will enable us to continue our vital work in bringing attention to these cases and assisting law enforcement in their search efforts, no matter where they may lead. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the fight to bring the missing back.


Recent Donations
Show:
Patricia Outland
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Thanks for all you do. God Bless you both.

MadonnaMaria
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

with love and prayers for safe travels on your future searches

Katdav79
$ 5.00 USD
4 days ago

Would Y'all please say some prayers for my husband for healing & nothing is found in an upcoming biopsy. God bless you Dolly & PJ for all you do. Praying for all affected by fires & winterstorms. Love you guys & the turtles. Kathy in Michigan & family.

Red Fish Blue Fish
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Hope this helps a little so you can get back out on the road.

Cindy Dalton
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Hello Dolly and PJ just a little help with gas while searching.💚💚💚💚💚💚

MadonnaMaria
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

looking forward to next road trip

Donna smith
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Keep up the awesome work dolly and pj

Linda Spence
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Towards Gas!

Becca
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Hope this helps! Especially with that much needed coffee fund! Much love to you and PJ and everything you guys do to help! The Caffeinated Duchess

Thelma Binkley
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Thank you and PJ for all y'all do for the missing people.

Khara
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Don't forget snacks, because snacks. Love, decaftumbler

PaulaNPiggy
$ 5.00 USD
9 days ago

We love you Dolly & Pj 🖤

Thelma Binkley
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Gas money

Kimmy
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

I hope this helps

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Turtle Gang never walks away from adversity. Here is my monthly contribution. Livthankful

Carol Goodale
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

Have watching you and pj's videos. We feel that yall two are straight up honest and and never talk negative toward anyone. And dolly don't let Negitive haters worry you and talk about your health. I just want to tell yall that it was said if anyone wants to choose to watch or follow YouTubers for people to look up DOLLY Vision .Keep on keeping on yall two we watch you here in the bootheal Mo.

Christy Ford
$ 5.00 USD
12 days ago

Why am I in timeout? I did nothing wrong lol

Dra Latina
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Happy, Healthy, Blessed New Year. So glad you and PJ are continuing to shine light on these cases.

Helena M
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Happy New Year. A little something for when you go investigate. Stay safe. We love you guys.

Armymom2020
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Happy New Year

