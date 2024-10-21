Support The Colella family

Hi friends and family, I’m reaching out on behalf of Stacy who is facing a critical health challenge. Only a couple of weeks ago Stacy started to feel ill, within 2 days she was having difficulty breathing and walking. She was sent to Sturdy ER who quickly transferred her to RIH. Initially the diagnosis was a heart attack, however after much testing it was determined she had a virus which was attacking her heart. After 5 days of testing she was transferred to Tufts as the virus was still unknown. Tufts continued with testing and using medical technology to keep Stacy’s heart pumping and body working. Days later there was still no success in finding the specific virus causing havoc in her body and she was placed on the top of the heart transplant list. As of this morning it appears they have a match and surgery will be this afternoon. Please keep Stacy, the whole Colella family, and also the family that had to lose a loved one for Stacy to have this opportunity, in your thoughts and prayers! If you are able, we are asking for any size donation to help this family with travel expenses, medical expenses and to compensate for the loss of Stacy’s salary! Thank you in advance!