Support The Colella family

Raised:
USD $19,075
Campaign funds will be received by Cheryl Ware
Collella Family, We have all of you in our prayers every evening. We are glad to see Stacy is progressing! Warm Regards, Cobb Family
Wishing you and your family all the best.
Praying for your speedy recovery!
Sending prayers and strength
One day at a time Stacy…prayers continue coming your way.
Wishing you a speedy recovery!
So sorry that this is happening, but what an amazing miracle to have gotten a heart so fast! Prayers to Stacy and her family as well as the family that lost a loved one, but also prayers of gratitude for that person who was so willing to be an organ donor to save other's lives once they lost their own!
Our prayers are with you for a speedy recovery!
Sending Prayers and Love for a healthy recovery ❤️🩹.. Love , Charles Kuffrey and Mary Ann Lima
Sending prayers for a speedy recovery.
Thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Praying for a speedy recovery.
Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
January 9th, 2025
Hi everyone, For those of you who are not on Facebook, here is Stacy's post from earlier today! Thank you for the continued prayers and support!
·
3️⃣ months ago today on Oct 8th I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. Little did I know I would spend a quarter of the year recovering with a new heart. ❤
It's been a long, challenging and hard journey but at my rehab facility the nursing staff, PT, OT and speech therapy have been a huge part in my recovery. 💪
While at rehab I've had a few set backs:
🥴 in the beginning I would get dizzy standing and occasionally I would pass out. (thank goodness that is mostly behind me).
🩸 high blood pressure (which sent me back to Tufts for almost a week)
😔 Lower back issues
🤢 sickness
🤧 most recently a positive flu test
No more please 😅
Despite this recovery being one of the hardest things I've ever gone thru, I've tried to focus on getting home and relieing on a positive mindset and challenging myself when things have been difficult or I were having an unmotivated day. 🌞
Even with all the obstacles It's hard to believe i was initially bed ridden hooked up to machines to finally now successfully:
📶 climbing steps
🚶♀️walking the entire hallway with a walker
💺sitting in a recliner chair for many hours between therapy sessions and into the evenings.
🦷 brushing my own teeth
🚿 showering
🧍♀️standing up on my own
🧘♀️ amongst so many other small things.
I've come a long way in these 3️⃣ months and the rehab facility is anticipating I will go home next Mon Jan 13th, if all goes well between now and then. Fingers crossed. It will still be a challenge once home but at least I'll be in the comfort of my own surroundings once again. I'll be with my boys and I'll get to see my two kitties again. ❤🐈
November 22nd, 2024
Here's a great update for everyone. If you are not on Facebook, or didn't see her post earlier today, here is an update and a little more detail, from Stacy herself!
New Heart ❤
On 10-13-24 I was transferred to tufts medical center in Boston & received a new heart on 10-21-24
Yes you read that right. ❤ A Heart Transplant!! This was all news to me when a woke from a respirator a few days later.
Short version:
On a Tuesday night 10/8 I went to our local hospital not feeling well by ambulance. Shortly after that I was transferred to Rhode Island hospital where They were not able to determine what was wrong with my heart. They weren't sure it was a heart attack Eventually determining my heart was not functioning fully and I needed help so doctors put me on an impella device but eventually needed to put me on an ECMO device to keep me alive. The condition of my heart was so serious that i was bumped toward the top of the transplant list. They determined I had a Giant Cell Myocarditis. It's pretty rare and is an auto immune disease where your immune system attacks your heart.
It was a true miracle I received a heart match within 5 days and the transplant happened. It was an 8 hour surgery and it went well. I wouldn't know about the new heart transplant and surgery until I fully woke a couple days later. The 1st few weeks were a blur. I was on an IGTube for food and meds. Receiving dialysis a few times a week ( 3-5 hrs) to help my kidneys recover. Dialysis was needed but it was the absolute worst. Thank God I got thru that. I've been working on sitting up in bed and in the chair daily but I'm still not able to walk without an assisted device.
Today after a 6 week stay here at Tufts medical center (4 weeks in ICU and 2 weeks in the cardiomyopathy wing the doctors decided along with the nurses it's time to send me to rehab. The nursing staff here, doctors and CCT staff have all been phenomenal and taken such amazing care of me while I've been here. So while it's tough to leave I know it's what is needed for me to get stronger so I can get home 🏠
This has been quite the journey and filled with a lot of unknowns and so many emotions. I cannot thank you all enough for reaching out, sending prayers and all the positive thoughts sent my way they definitely all helped and I truly truly appreciate every little bit.
I'm still the same ole Stacy I just now have a new heart, that I will value, cherish and appreciate everyday.
I'm not super active in my response time so if I don't message or comment back please know I'm not ignoring you. Still a lot of work to do to get on my feet and strong again. So continue to sent all the positivity and prayers!! Thanks you all so much!!
Stacy 🥰
November 18th, 2024
Stacy continues to move in the right direction! She is sitting up for longer periods each day and is now eating a regular diet. Her biggest complaint is fatigue which is frustrating to someone who was always on the go. The plan is to transfer to an inpatient rehab facility in a week or two in order to regain her strength and endurance. Continued thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
November 12th, 2024
Stacy has started eating again this week! She continues to progress steadily with Physical Therapy!
November 4th, 2024
Stacy continues her long journey to recovery by making small strides each day! She continues to work with PT and Speech therapy to regain her strength and endurance. She is sitting up in a chair for an hour or so each day which is very fatiguing. She is still in ICU but hopefully will be moved to a step down unit in the next couple of days! Continued prayers and support is very much appreciated!
October 29th, 2024
Stacy continues to progress each day! PT has her sitting on the edge of the bed which is great but very tiring for her! Thanks for all your prayers and support! You have all been so loving and generous!!
October 28th, 2024
Stacy continues to improve each day! Yesterday she was able to sit up in a chair for 1 hour! Thank you again for all your prayers and support!
October 26th, 2024
Stacy was more awake today! They took her off of the ventilator and she was able to talk a little bit to her family. She continues to make progress each day!!
October 25th, 2024
Stacy continues to be heading in the right direction! Today she was semi awake and squeezed Matt and her mom's hand as they spoke to her. Matt and the family would like to thank everyone who has shown your love and support by donating and helping this family in a very tangible way. Your prayers and support are very much appreciated!
October 23rd, 2024
Stacy is stable today and doing well!
October 22nd, 2024
Surgery is finished and Stacy is doing well so far!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.