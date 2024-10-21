David Antwiler

As many of you are aware, My brother David suffered a major Hemorrhagic stroke back in August of 2022 at the age of 59. He was given no chance of life unless an emergency brain surgery was performed.

Fortunately and with God's intervention, he miraculously survived and has gratefully retained his wonderful personality and most of his cognitive skills. He is mentally the David we have always known and loved. Of course, his brain is still very sensitive to all functions.

Over the past two years, he has had to re-learn how to do the most basic abilities such as breath and swallow on his own. Thankfully, he has also retained vision in his right eye.

After months in the hospital, David was released to live at home. He has continued constant therapy in order to try and gain as much mobility as possible. His will to live and to regain as much independent abilities as he can is extremely inspiring. His strong relationship with God keeps him going from day to day. But, as you can guess it is very hard.

To date, he has the use of his right side. He can feed himself with utensils, brush his teeth, comb his hair, etc.

Every other need, however, must be provided for him. Sitting up, being hoisted out of bed to his specialized wheelchair, using the facilities, etc. His left side has slowly shown signs of waking up but this is a very slow process.

His wonderful wife Ashlee and their young son Christian (14) take care of his every need outside of therapy. As you can imagine, the costs for maintain David's care has been very high to say the least.

At this time, we would like to ask that you prayerfully consider donating any amount that is most comfortable for you to help with the cost for a sitter to come in and help with basic tasks for David so that Ashlee can continue to work in her pharmaceutical job in order keep providing income and much needed insurance for the family. Unfortunately, insurance will not provide for this service.

In addition, there is a hoist machine that would help greatly to get him in and out of bed which will cost 2K.

Please consider donating to this precious cause for my brother and his family. Any donation would be extremely appreciated. Thank you.