Support the Petrizzo family

Hello! We are John and Shawna Petrizzo. We have been together since 2011 and married in 2016. We have prayed for a baby for many years and we have finally been given the chance to adopt! We are so blessed to have been given this chance to become the parents we have always wanted to be. We ask today for your help in our adoption journey. Adoption costs are very high and we would appreciate anything you could help with. Your donations will go towards adoption lawyers, court fees, and other fees we will come across during this process. We appreciate all the prayers and love our friends and family have shown us so far. We are so excited to meet our little one and we thank you for all of your love and support.
What a blessing! We love you!
All the love.
Proud of you guys for adopting. Praying for your success.
so excited for you! we will be praying for you during this journey/ new chapter in life!
We are so excited to watch you guys become parents!! That sweet baby is going to be SO loved!!!
