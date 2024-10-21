Katelynn and Riley’s Adoption

My sister and brother-in-law, Katelynn and Riley Hayman, have been longing to adopt a baby and start a family of their own for so long. We were overjoyed when that dream seemed to be coming true, but everything has taken a devastating turn. After spending the first two precious weeks of his life with them, their baby boy was torn from their care because the birth mother’s agency wasn’t licensed. Their sweet baby was literally removed from their loving arms and placed in foster care. The heartbreak is unbearable!

They’ve now had to hire a new lawyer to fight for their baby and reunite their family, but we don’t know what the court’s decision will be. They are feeling the weight of unexpected legal expenses and are in desperate need of financial help. If there’s any way you can support them, even a small amount would mean the world.

We’re asking for help, both through your prayers and any financial assistance you can offer. We believe that with your support and God’s intervention, this baby will find his way back into their arms.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for anything you can do.



