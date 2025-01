I am setting up this fundraiser to show care and spread some hope during this time of need.

We know our Lord will provide, but I also know, God uses His children to help! Whether it is donating or prayers. All and everything is appreciated!

May God bless all your efforts and endeavors! Thank you!

Hello! I am Jenna and I am setting up this fundraiser for my grandma and uncles. They tragically lost their home and belongings to a house fire this weekend. Everyone was able to make it out of the house, however, one of my uncles is in a fire care unit in Minneapolis, Minnesota.