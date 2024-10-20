Alan Ross Liver Transplant Recovery

Hey friends, I created this campaign to try to raise some funds to help Alan Ross with his recovery from a liver transplant he received on October 18. If you have had the pleasure of knowing Al, then you know he’s always been an extremely helpful and generous friend to anyone and everyone he knows. Now I’m hoping we can show him the same love and generosity to help him get through this next phase while he’s unable to work and requires 24/7 care.

Here is a little backstory on Alan and how he got to this point. I got Alan’s permission to write this and he asked me not to sugarcoat it as maybe his story will help someone else struggling. As most of you know, Al struggled with alcohol abuse for many years. He loved his after-work and weekend drinks, especially at the country club with friends. And Al’s drinking definitely played a role in what got him here. But what most don’t know is about 20 years ago Al was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a disease called acromegaly. The tumor was benign, but it was pressing against his pituitary gland. This caused his gland to go into overdrive producing too much growth hormone leading to a list of health issues. After surgery to remove the tumor, Al was put on several medications to treat his acromegaly. Unbeknownst to Al at the time, one of the medications he was prescribed was very toxic to his liver. As a doctor described it, the alcohol abuse was just throwing gasoline on the fire that was already burning.





As you can imagine, all of this took a toll on Al’s life. And in April of this year, after a rough few years of going through a divorce and losing both his parents, Alan made the decision that he didn’t want to live that lifestyle anymore. His health was deteriorating, and he knew he wanted more for his life. Al made the decision to seek help for his alcohol problem and checked himself into The Ranch, a residential rehab facility in middle TN. Today I’m proud to say that Alan recently celebrated 6 months of sobriety! Unfortunately, not long after getting sober he was diagnosed with stage 4 liver failure. Since that time he has been in and out of Jackson General and Vandy for several long stays and a recent ICU stay. He’s been unable to work for several months and it will be several more months of recovery before he can return to work. On top of his mounting medical bills, Al is required to rent an apartment close to Vandy and have someone with him 24/7 for his continuing care post-transplant. If you are willing and able to contribute, any amount is greatly appreciated. All donations will go directly to Al so he can take care of any financial needs as they come up while he is recovering and starts his new lease on life!







Thank you,

Cody



