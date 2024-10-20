Help Bring the 6 Wise Family Children Home

Life can take unexpected turns and sometimes, those turns lead us away from the ones we love the most. The Wise family are seeking your support.

In Late September, the families lives were turned upside down when all 6 children were taken from their home.

Jordan and Andrea had been feeling overwhelmed and in desperate need of expert assistance. Four of their children are adopted siblings, all have had a history of trauma and several have health concerns and special needs. Looking to further their education in parenting techniques for these young children, they invited someone they were told was a professional, into their home. They were open and honest with every difficulty they were facing. This educator listened but was never present to actually witness the range of difficulties which were mostly at night. Without providing any support or suggestions to help, the parents were reported to child protective services.

The CPS allegations were extreme and taken completely out of context. Within 24 hours, all six of their children had been removed from their home. There was never an investigation on the parents' side of the situation. The parents were not given an opportunity to provide any evidence in their own defense. What they hoped would be a quick explanation has turned into a seemingly endless nightmare.

Their children have been divided into 3 separate homes, been further traumatized and are extremely homesick. They are too young to be taken away from the only home they have known. They are only allowed 2 supervised 60 minute visits per week as a family. The children sob at every family visit, tearfully asking, “Are you taking us home today?” again and again.

They are in an all-out legal battle to bring their children home. It has already required $40,000 in legal fees in only a few short weeks. They have been advised this process can go on for months. Your generosity will not only help them reunite but will also remind them they are not alone in this journey. Please consider donating and sharing their story.

We are seeking to raise $50,000 to cover ongoing legal fees and necessary resources to ensure the family can start anew together. Every dollar counts, and with your support, we can help restore a family bond that should never have been broken.

Thank you for being a part of this heartfelt mission. With your support, we can help this family find their way back to each other, where they belong.