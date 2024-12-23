Firefighter Battling Spinal Cord Damage

Tim has dedicated his life to serving others, volunteering as a firefighter at three different companies since he was 14. He's spent a decade helping save lives and property with Union Fire Company. He was also a volunteer with the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance for several years and served at his now defunct church Trinity E.C. Church of Shamokin.





Unfortunately, Tim's back, which has bothered him off and on for years, took a turn for the worse in 2022. After numerous ER visits, doctors discovered he had developed cauda equina syndrome, a serious condition requiring immediate surgery. Even after surgery, the nerve damage is permanent. The constant nerve pain makes it difficult for Tim to even sit comfortably, let alone work a traditional job. His right leg is also significantly affected. Medications haven't helped much and steroidal shots in his back don't help for too long.





Tim has been searching for remote work with no luck, and the financial strain is mounting. He lost his vehicle due to unpaid bills, and the wait for Social Security Disability can take months or even years.





We're asking for your help to get Tim back on his feet. A donation of any amount would go a long way in helping Tim cover his bills until he finds some kind of gainful employment. Suggestions for work from home jobs are also super helpful. Sharing this campaign with your network would also be a huge support! Prayers also greatly appreciated!