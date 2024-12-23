Firefighter Battling Spinal Cord Damage

Monthly Goal:
Tim has dedicated his life to serving others, volunteering as a firefighter at three different companies since he was 14. He's spent a decade helping save lives and property with Union Fire Company. He was also a volunteer with the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance for several years and served at his now defunct church Trinity E.C. Church of Shamokin.
Unfortunately, Tim's back, which has bothered him off and on for years, took a turn for the worse in 2022. After numerous ER visits, doctors discovered he had developed cauda equina syndrome, a serious condition requiring immediate surgery. Even after surgery, the nerve damage is permanent. The constant nerve pain makes it difficult for Tim to even sit comfortably, let alone work a traditional job. His right leg is also significantly affected. Medications haven't helped much and steroidal shots in his back don't help for too long.
Tim has been searching for remote work with no luck, and the financial strain is mounting. He lost his vehicle due to unpaid bills, and the wait for Social Security Disability can take months or even years.
We're asking for your help to get Tim back on his feet. A donation of any amount would go a long way in helping Tim cover his bills until he finds some kind of gainful employment. Suggestions for work from home jobs are also super helpful. Sharing this campaign with your network would also be a huge support! Prayers also greatly appreciated!
TYFYC, Tim! Keep your faith in God and pray for strength. I’ve found great benefits with alternative medical advice online; helped me start healing chronic pain and neuropathy, until I could afford visits to practitioners. Perhaps you may find some relief there that mainstream docs can’t provide. Dr. Berg on YouTube has lots about anti-inflammatory foods, which greatly help reduce my pain.
December 23rd, 2024
Nothing new since the last update. I’m still waiting for the Social Security Administration to do something since I submitted additional documentation that they requested. Thank you all for your support!
December 1st, 2024
Thanks a bunch to everyone who’s donated and shared! I really appreciate it. Right now, I’m waiting on the Social Security Administration to receive the paperwork I had to fill out and process it. They’ll probably send me to a doctor to confirm everything. I guess years of medical records of my back problems aren’t enough. I’m guessing I’ll get denied again and then have to go in front of one of their administrative judges with my attorney. I somehow need to keep going for another 1-3 months at a minimum.
I have some extra assets that I can sell, but they’re in my shed and blocked by a heavy table (to me) plus a couple of other things. I carried a couple of boxes weighing about 20 pounds the other day and I was in a lot of pain afterwards. I had the strangest feeling while I was holding the last one: it felt like my bladder was full and I had just gotten to the bathroom like 20 minutes before. That’s a new one. That’s never happened before.
Thanks again, everyone! Please keep sharing! My internet gets turned off next week and that’s how I do most of my doctor’s appointments. My phone will get shut off in about two weeks.
