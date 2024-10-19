Supporting Stand for Life

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $1,057
A few days ago, @grantbeth4 and I (@lukepolaske on X) took a stand against Kamala Harris's policies on abortion on behalf of the millions of souls lost every year. Exercising our First Amendment rights, we proclaimed that Jesus is Lord and that abortion is the sacrament of the Devil. In doing so, we were heckled, harassed, assaulted, and kicked out of her rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin. This incident has inspired us to raise funds for the Christian pro-life organization Stand for Life. Any donation helps! Jesus Christ is, and always will be King! God bless you!
Jesus is Lord. He always wins.
May God bless your efforts!
May we fix our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. :) God bless you guys and your obedience to the King. Love you both! May we fear God and not man! He is alive! Maranatha!
God bless your courage at the Kamala rally!
Thank you to God for giving you the strength to stand up for your beliefs!
Jesus is Christ ~ King of kings! God bless you and Grant for standing up and professing your Christian faith and values! We must trust Jesus for our USA 🇺🇸 Israel 🇮🇱 and all nations.
My deepest appreciation for defending the most fragile and angelic and defenseless of all God's creatures! Gary Dean Thomas
Thank you for being fearless defenders of Christ and the unborn!
God bless you both! Thank you for your strong stand for life!
Thank you for living your faith and standing in the gap for the unborn. What an amazing example you both are in this turbulent time! God Bless You! Jesus Christ is Lord!
“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good men do nothing.” Attributed to Edmund Burke Thanks for standing up for the unborn.
Mental help.
God bless you all!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.