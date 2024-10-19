Campaign Image

Supporting Stand for Life

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,057

Campaign created by Luke Polaske

A few days ago, @grantbeth4 and I (@lukepolaske on X) took a stand against Kamala Harris's policies on abortion on behalf of the millions of souls lost every year. Exercising our First Amendment rights, we proclaimed that Jesus is Lord and that abortion is the sacrament of the Devil. In doing so, we were heckled, harassed, assaulted, and kicked out of her rally in La Crosse, Wisconsin. This incident has inspired us to raise funds for the Christian pro-life organization Stand for Life. Any donation helps! Jesus Christ is, and always will be King! God bless you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Jesus is Lord. He always wins.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless your efforts!

Sarah
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

May we fix our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. :) God bless you guys and your obedience to the King. Love you both! May we fear God and not man! He is alive! Maranatha!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless your courage at the Kamala rally!

THE MUSTARD SEED PROJECT
$ 39.00 USD
2 months ago

Caelene Lance
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you to God for giving you the strength to stand up for your beliefs!

Lynn S Oregon
$ 23.00 USD
2 months ago

Jesus is Christ ~ King of kings! God bless you and Grant for standing up and professing your Christian faith and values! We must trust Jesus for our USA 🇺🇸 Israel 🇮🇱 and all nations.

Leah Mahoney
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Gary Dean Thomas
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

My deepest appreciation for defending the most fragile and angelic and defenseless of all God's creatures! Gary Dean Thomas

Alexis Griffin
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for being fearless defenders of Christ and the unborn!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Meg OBrien
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Janice Thompson
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you both! Thank you for your strong stand for life!

Debbie Terwelp
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for living your faith and standing in the gap for the unborn. What an amazing example you both are in this turbulent time! God Bless You! Jesus Christ is Lord!

Laurie Gipson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good men do nothing.” Attributed to Edmund Burke Thanks for standing up for the unborn.

AJ Sercombe
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Mental help.

Lori Rutledge
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you all!!

