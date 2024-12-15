Support Catholic Missionary Priests in Nigeria

Father Moses and Father Joseph are newly ordained priests assigned to the remote areas of Nigeria, as well as the larger cities of Abuja, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Jos, Enugu, and Lagos. They serve the villages of Zakibiam, Gbem, Mbaduku, Koti-yough and Wanunne in Benue State plus Nenwe in Enugu State. They bring the Mass and Sacraments to the villages and cities, often traveling for hours on the back of a motorcycle taxi or, when funds permit, a bus.

Please note : Donations will be entered as Nigerian Naira. A search on Google will give you a current exchange rate. For example: 'What is $20 in Naira?' This search will return a result of the exact current conversion in dollars.

Father Joseph and Father Moses also help the poor, widowed and the sick. They are in need of funds for food, travel, books, Mass kits, religious items for processions and Benediction, and the building of small chapels. The labor for chapels is mostly done for free by the villagers but funds are needed for materials. Updates will be posted regularly of what they are doing over the weeks.

This is a monthly campaign in hopes that they will be sustained in their missions for as long as possible. Even a $5 dollar donation will be of great help.

Thank you for your charity.