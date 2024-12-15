Campaign Image
Support Catholic Missionary Priests in Nigeria

Monthly Goal:

 NGN ₦8,500,000

Total Raised:

 NGN ₦1,419,801

Raised this month:

 NGN ₦494,842

Campaign created by Christa Richards

Campaign funds will be received by Emeka Joseph Onyemaonwe

Support Catholic Missionary Priests in Nigeria

Father Moses and Father Joseph are newly ordained priests assigned to the remote areas of Nigeria, as well as the larger cities of Abuja, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Jos, Enugu, and Lagos. They serve the villages of Zakibiam, Gbem, Mbaduku, Koti-yough and Wanunne in Benue State plus Nenwe in Enugu State.  They bring the Mass and Sacraments to the villages and cities, often traveling for hours on the back of a motorcycle taxi or, when funds permit, a bus.  

Please note: Donations will be entered as Nigerian Naira. A search on Google will give you a current exchange rate. For example: 'What is $20 in Naira?' This search will return a result of the exact current conversion in dollars.    

Father Joseph and Father Moses also help the poor, widowed and the sick.  They are in need of funds for food, travel, books, Mass kits, religious items for processions and Benediction, and the building of small chapels.  The labor for chapels is mostly done for free by the villagers but funds are needed for materials.  Updates will be posted regularly of what they are doing over the weeks.  

This is a monthly campaign in hopes that they will be sustained in their missions for as long as possible.  Even a $5 dollar donation will be of great help.

Thank you for your charity. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
₦ 310294.00 NGN
3 days ago

Praying for all of you, please pray for us too! God bless you

Anonymous Giver
₦ 30000.00 NGN
9 days ago

Please pray and try to obtain the conversion of our Protestant family member. Please remember him in your prayers and sufferings.

The Bell family
₦ 154548.00 NGN
9 days ago

God Bless you and all of your Faithful! Sending prayers from KY!

gail parry-govan
₦ 32733.00 NGN
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₦ 164309.00 NGN
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
₦ 84440.00 NGN
1 month ago

Anonymous
₦ 169418.00 NGN
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
₦ 20000.00 NGN
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
₦ 32834.00 NGN
2 months ago

Edward Liberatore
₦ 164234.00 NGN
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
₦ 164309.00 NGN
2 months ago

God Bless you all! You are in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
₦ 92682.00 NGN
2 months ago

Updates

Fr. Joseph Onwe Sermon - Feast of St. Stephen,

January 4th, 2025

 Zakibiam, Benue, Nigeria. 26th December, 2024. A.D.

https://youtu.be/9H_oVmkAlW4?feature=shared

Fr. Joseph Onwe. Christmas Midnight sermon.

January 4th, 2025

 Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria. 25th December, 2024.

https://youtu.be/tLM3x6D7fWY?feature=shared

3rd Sunday of Advent - Sermon

December 15th, 2024

Fr. Joseph Onwe. December 15, 2024 - The Virtue of Holy Perseverance.   Jos, Nigeria

https://youtu.be/99jboJcQS9c?feature=shared

Dec. 8th 2024 - Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 15th, 2024

Fr. Joseph Onwe = Sermon -  Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. Joseph, Plateau, Nigeria.

https://youtu.be/FVHoI0FqQQU?feature=shared

First Sunday of Advent - Sermon

December 3rd, 2024

Father Joseph Onwe - First Sunday of Advent.  The Last Judgment.   December 1, 2024. Zakibiam, Benue State, Nigeria

https://youtu.be/f9_QLGwbK2w?feature=shared

Sermon - Last Sunday after Pentecost

November 25th, 2024

The Sin of Blasphemy - November 24, 2024

https://youtu.be/M-e9UL2yN4U?feature=shared

Sermon -Nov. 17, 2024

November 20th, 2024

Fr. Joseph Onwe, 6th Sunday after Epiphany.  The Death of the Just.  Makurdi, Benue Nigeria

https://youtu.be/5G88ToSRA-o?feature=shared

Update #3

November 10th, 2024

Fr. Joseph Onwe - Sermon, 5th Sunday after Epiphany Nov. 10, 2024 - The Reality of Hell. St. Peter of Verona Priory - Makurdi, Nigeria

https://youtu.be/ry87aXtJIzM?si=4ZcLoW97-S7s4gfR

Sermon -Feasr of Christ the King

November 8th, 2024

Fr.  Joseph Onwe.  Christ is King of our Hears.  Mass in Zakibiam, Venue State, Uganda.

https://youtu.be/BVeXdB80wSA?si=nzRkIVfX4Bp6pUvf

Fr. Joseph on his way to say Mass at a village.

October 26th, 2024

Thank you to everyone who has donated to the Nigerian mission.  Father Joseph sent some videos and pictures of his travel across the river.  I'm not able to upload the video but here is a picture.

Please continue to pray for our missionary priests.  Thank you.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

