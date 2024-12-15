Support Catholic Missionary Priests in Nigeria

Monthly Goal:
NGN ₦8,500,000
Total Raised:
NGN ₦1,419,801
Raised this month:
NGN ₦494,842
Campaign funds will be received by Emeka Joseph Onyemaonwe
Father Moses and Father Joseph are newly ordained priests assigned to the remote areas of Nigeria, as well as the larger cities of Abuja, Makurdi, Port Harcourt, Jos, Enugu, and Lagos. They serve the villages of Zakibiam, Gbem, Mbaduku, Koti-yough and Wanunne in Benue State plus Nenwe in Enugu State. They bring the Mass and Sacraments to the villages and cities, often traveling for hours on the back of a motorcycle taxi or, when funds permit, a bus.
Please note: Donations will be entered as Nigerian Naira. A search on Google will give you a current exchange rate. For example: 'What is $20 in Naira?' This search will return a result of the exact current conversion in dollars.
Father Joseph and Father Moses also help the poor, widowed and the sick. They are in need of funds for food, travel, books, Mass kits, religious items for processions and Benediction, and the building of small chapels. The labor for chapels is mostly done for free by the villagers but funds are needed for materials. Updates will be posted regularly of what they are doing over the weeks.
This is a monthly campaign in hopes that they will be sustained in their missions for as long as possible. Even a $5 dollar donation will be of great help.
Thank you for your charity.
Praying for all of you, please pray for us too! God bless you
Please pray and try to obtain the conversion of our Protestant family member. Please remember him in your prayers and sufferings.
God Bless you and all of your Faithful! Sending prayers from KY!
God Bless you all! You are in our prayers!
January 4th, 2025
Zakibiam, Benue, Nigeria. 26th December, 2024. A.D.
https://youtu.be/9H_oVmkAlW4?feature=shared
January 4th, 2025
Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria. 25th December, 2024.
https://youtu.be/tLM3x6D7fWY?feature=shared
December 15th, 2024
Fr. Joseph Onwe. December 15, 2024 - The Virtue of Holy Perseverance. Jos, Nigeria
https://youtu.be/99jboJcQS9c?feature=shared
December 15th, 2024
Fr. Joseph Onwe = Sermon - Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. Joseph, Plateau, Nigeria.
https://youtu.be/FVHoI0FqQQU?feature=shared
December 3rd, 2024
Father Joseph Onwe - First Sunday of Advent. The Last Judgment. December 1, 2024. Zakibiam, Benue State, Nigeria
https://youtu.be/f9_QLGwbK2w?feature=shared
November 25th, 2024
The Sin of Blasphemy - November 24, 2024
https://youtu.be/M-e9UL2yN4U?feature=shared
November 20th, 2024
Fr. Joseph Onwe, 6th Sunday after Epiphany. The Death of the Just. Makurdi, Benue Nigeria
https://youtu.be/5G88ToSRA-o?feature=shared
November 10th, 2024
Fr. Joseph Onwe - Sermon, 5th Sunday after Epiphany Nov. 10, 2024 - The Reality of Hell. St. Peter of Verona Priory - Makurdi, Nigeria
https://youtu.be/ry87aXtJIzM?si=4ZcLoW97-S7s4gfR
November 8th, 2024
Fr. Joseph Onwe. Christ is King of our Hears. Mass in Zakibiam, Venue State, Uganda.
https://youtu.be/BVeXdB80wSA?si=nzRkIVfX4Bp6pUvf
October 26th, 2024
Thank you to everyone who has donated to the Nigerian mission. Father Joseph sent some videos and pictures of his travel across the river. I'm not able to upload the video but here is a picture.
Please continue to pray for our missionary priests. Thank you.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.