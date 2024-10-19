Support for Willie Twumasi & Family

Willie is the hardest working, kindest and most generous person you may or may/not know. Willie has spent every waking moment of his time on earth making it a better place for others. Willie is a self employed business owner, husband and a father to 3 month old Azi.

Despite being a picture of health on the outside Willie has been battling mutiple health issues on the inside. Over the past few years, Willie has been battling chronic pain that has greatly impacted his ability to live a normal life. Despite his best efforts to manage the pain and seek treatment, his condition has worsened over the past few months. Recently, things took a serious turn for the worse when the pain became unbearable, leading to his collapse and difficulty breathing. Thursday 10/17 He was found by a stranger on the pavement outside their apartment in So Cal & rushed to hospital, where he was admitted for emergency care.

Since then, doctors have been running a series of tests, trying to understand the root causes of his condition. The most information we have right now is that something internally is causing a lot of stress on his brain, kidneys and heart. Despite the best efforts of the medical professionals, his road to recovery has been slow, and he remains in constant pain. The uncertainty of his diagnosis, combined with the stress and discomfort, has been overwhelming for both Willie and his family.

This has been an incredibly challenging time for Willie, as he has been unable to work or provide for his family. With mounting bills and the inability to maintain their normal routines, his family is struggling to stay afloat during this difficult season. They are doing everything they can to support him, but the financial strain has become too great.

We are reaching out to ask for your help. Any support, no matter how small, will make a huge difference in allowing Willie and his family to focus on his recovery without the added pressure of financial stress. Your generosity will go towards covering medical expenses, living costs, and supporting his family during this trying time.

Willie is a devoted brother, friend, husband, and father who has always done his best to support and care for others, despite the challenges. Now, as he faces the greatest challenges of his life, we want to come together to give him the strength and support he needs to keep fighting.

Please consider donating to help Willie and his family during this time of need. Your prayers, kindness, and financial support are greatly appreciated.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity and compassion.

