Financial Blessing for Willie Perez





Dear Friends,

I am reaching out to request your support on behalf of Willie Perez.



For the past two years, has been navigating the legal system after a tragic car accident in September 2022 that claimed the life of a pedestrian. This devastating incident was a true accident— one that is any driver's worst nightmare. Importantly, Willie was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, nor was he speeding, upset, or distracted by a cell phone at the time. These facts are all confirmed not only by his own account but also by the Accident Reconstruction Report conducted by the state. This accident has caused profound sorrow for both families involved and has significantly affected Willie’s life.

Despite these circumstances, Willie has been criminally charged, and a jury trial is scheduled for November 2024. While I cannot share further details of the case, I am seeking urgent financial assistance to help cover his legal defense costs. To date, he has paid approximately $15,000 in legal fees. However, he has recently been informed that an additional $10,000 is required for the upcoming trial—a significant and unexpected amount for him to gather in a short time.

Willie is employed full-time, working six days a week, and lives independently with his young adult daughter. Despite his efforts, the financial burden is substantial, and he is humbly seeking help. We understand that it’s not anyone's obligation to contribute, but many have kindly asked how they can assist. For those who are able, any financial contribution would be greatly appreciated. All donations will go directly toward covering his legal fees.

Thank you in advance for your generosity, support, and continued prayers during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Lisa



