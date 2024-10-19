Winter survival

Raised:

 EUR KN1,055

Campaign created by Alan Byrne

Campaign funds will be received by Alan Byrne

Winter in Croatia can be harsh, especially when there is no work.

I have some repairs to do on the house, the fire needs repairing before I can light it, and I've discovered some mould on the kitchen wall which is affecting my health, I need to have the wall sprayed with anti mould and replastered. 

Wages are very low here, the other day I worked ten hours and was handed €25 for my time.

I'm considering selling the house and going back to Ireland but it will take time.

I'd greatly appreciate it if. You could help me and share the campaign.

I can make some videos and narrate them, if there is a poem or story you'd like to hear read I can dedicate it to you as a thanks. 

Kind regards 

AL Byrne 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
kn 200.00 EUR
3 days ago

Happy New Year 🎉

Anonymous Giver
kn 5.00 EUR
17 days ago

Good luck

Anonymous Giver
kn 200.00 EUR
26 days ago

Godspeed Bro.

Anonymous Giver
kn 200.00 EUR
1 month ago

You will survive the winter :)

Anonymous Giver
kn 200.00 EUR
2 months ago

RiversideBear
kn 25.00 EUR
2 months ago

Bloody hell

Anonymous Giver
kn 200.00 EUR
2 months ago

Bullrushbear
kn 25.00 EUR
2 months ago

Keep fighting cuz Mickey luvs ya

