Winter survival

Winter in Croatia can be harsh, especially when there is no work.

I have some repairs to do on the house, the fire needs repairing before I can light it, and I've discovered some mould on the kitchen wall which is affecting my health, I need to have the wall sprayed with anti mould and replastered.

Wages are very low here, the other day I worked ten hours and was handed €25 for my time.

I'm considering selling the house and going back to Ireland but it will take time.

I'd greatly appreciate it if. You could help me and share the campaign.

I can make some videos and narrate them, if there is a poem or story you'd like to hear read I can dedicate it to you as a thanks.

Kind regards

AL Byrne