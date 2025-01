Help the Dion's recover from their home fire

Joy and David Dion and their three daughters were victims of a home fire late Thursday, the 18th of October. The dryer in their apartment malfunctioned, and caught fire. Thankfully the family was not physically hurt by this disaster; but they are displaced from their home and will need to walk a long road to salvage and replace every personal belonging. Please give whatever is laid on your heart to help this family and encourage and lift them up. Thank you for any help you can give.