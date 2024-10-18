Helene hit on Jill and Al Kuprian in NC

Dear Friends, many of you may know special friends of mine, Jill and Aldrich who operate a lovely B and B in Western NC. Well, Helene has hit them hard as it has everyone in the region. Jill and Al are now without any means of re-opening their Bed and Breakfast. All events that bring visitors into Western NC have been totally cancelled due to Helene's attack, and operations like theirs are being discouraged from any kind of re-opening. . Yes, they got their one time benefit of $ 750.00, however, the power bills and other bills continue to mount and will do so on going for heaven knows how long, with no way to cover. This endearing couple has NO means of support without the income derived from their Alluring View Bed and Breakfast operation. Some of you may wonder who I am writing about, Jill and Al have owned several spotted dals, for many years. Their dalmatians' names that you may recognize are Riva, Ribbons, Chianti, and Diamond...In the photo I am attaching is a picture of Jill with a spotted baby, Ribbons. I know everyone wonders how you can make a difference with all the disaster impacts to so many people. Here is a chance for you to do so for someone up close and personal. This couple is literally "out of business" and there is no answer as to how long this will go on. Please join me and give what you can to help Jill and Al to stay afloat. Any amount will be GREATLY appreciated. To reach Jill and Al via FB, please go to their page "Riva Ribbons" Thank you and God Bless! Let's all keep everyone in Western NC in our prayers.