Spay And Neuter Community Cats

Hi everyone!

My name is Marcy. Myself and some neighbors have been caring for some community cats in our neighborhood. We have been able to get a few of them spayed and neutered, but still have about 16 cats that need to be fixed. Trap neuter return is the humane way to manage the community cat population. We found someone to help us get the cats fixed





We have assistance with large appointment blocks being scheduled, trapping, transport to and from the clinic and recovery and release. All we need is the funding!





Our immediate need is to raise enough funding for a block of 8 cats in the next couple of weeks and then the remaining group after that.

A breakdown of what's needed …

$30 clinic fee x 8 cats =$240





Transport fee $7 per cat x 8 cats = $56 this covers gas, tolls and time. The day of the appointment almost 2 hours is spent in the morning and the afternoon on transport from NJ to Philadelphia.





36 (13 oz) cans of cat food for feeding during holding and recovering = $44.72





Funds needed for about 6 cans of tuna for baiting traps. About $16





Funding needed for a bottle of dewormer from Amazon $27.71 with tax





$383.43 subtotal needed for the first 8 cats



3% accounting for the donation processing fees is = $11.50

Grand total needed for first 8 cats is $394.93





Grand total for all 16 cats will be $761.32





Thank you to everyone that helps us, help the cats!







