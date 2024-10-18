Campaign Image

Honoring Ruth Anne Kibbe and baby Elle

Campaign created by Emma Elkins

Campaign funds will be received by Anne Schumacher

Honoring Ruth Anne Kibbe and baby Elle

Ruth Kibbe was a beautiful, caring, 22 year old young woman, who died tragically on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.  Ruth or Ruthie/Baby Ruth, as we called her, was 6 months pregnant with her first child--a daughter named Elle.  

Ruth was a certified nurse assistant  (CNA) and was on her way on her way to work to care for those in need when she was hit head on by a man who was driving recklessly while under the influence in Tehama County, CA. 

Ruthie was born and raised in Yuba County as well as Calaveras County, and resided in Chico. She LOVED babies, especially when she had them in her arms.  She was still grieving the recent passing of her earthly father.  Now she is resting in the arms of her heavenly father.  





Kylie Parham
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending all my love to the Kibbe family in this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mikala Lugen
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for the Kibb family

Katie Hollingsworth
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Jacob Sivertson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Taeko
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Chardonnay Telly
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Barbara and David Chiono
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Our love to all of you

Emma Elkins
$ 105.00 USD
2 months ago

I know I already donated, but my best friend deserves to hit 9k :)

TobyBreana White
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending all of our love and prayers to you all.

Jessica Pruitt
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Gary and Dawn Toledo
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Deepest sympathy for your loss. Praying for God to help ease your pain.

Josh and Ana
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending so much love.

Phil Salvaggio
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jason
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Elaine Huang
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending so much love to you and your family. My heart is with you. Here if you need anything at all.

Sam Friedman
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Madelaine Oneal
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Nicole Siag
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

