Honoring Ruth Anne Kibbe and baby Elle

Ruth Kibbe was a beautiful, caring, 22 year old young woman, who died tragically on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Ruth or Ruthie/Baby Ruth, as we called her, was 6 months pregnant with her first child--a daughter named Elle.

Ruth was a certified nurse assistant (CNA) and was on her way on her way to work to care for those in need when she was hit head on by a man who was driving recklessly while under the influence in Tehama County, CA.

Ruthie was born and raised in Yuba County as well as Calaveras County, and resided in Chico. She LOVED babies, especially when she had them in her arms. She was still grieving the recent passing of her earthly father. Now she is resting in the arms of her heavenly father.















