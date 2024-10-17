Medical help needed Necesito ayuda Medica

Estimados amigos

Me dirijo a ustedes en busca de Ayuda y Apoyo debido a problemas de salud que han afectado gravemente mi calidad de vida.

Desde 2016 he venido sufriendo de dolores de cuello intensos, y en el 2019 fui diagnosticado con dos (2) hernias discales y cuatro (4) bultos intervertebrales en la zona cervical (en la Resonancia Magnertica que me realice en el 2019 se mostro esto entre la verterba Cervical 3 hasta la vertebra Toracica 1), Espondilosis, Estenosis y Lordosis (cuello) en dichas vertebras.

La Estenosis es una afección que se produce cuando el conducto vertebral en el cuello se estrecha, comprimiendo los nervios y a veces la médula espinal.

La espondilosis cervical es causada por el envejecimiento y el desgaste de la columna cervical, que incluye los discos intervertebrales y las articulaciones entre los huesos. Los discos intervertebrales se deshidratan, pierden altura y densidad, y pueden ejercer presión sobre la médula espinal.

La Lordosis es una curvatura anormal en la columna vertebral en la zona del cuello o la perdida de la curvatura normal que debe tener el cuello. La curva normal de la columna cervical, ayuda a distribuir el peso de la cabeza y a que el cuello se mueva. Cuando la curvatura se exagera, se puede presentar lordosis cervical.

Esto ha llevado a un dolor intenso y constante, así como a síntomas debilitantes como parestesias (adormecimiento de los dedos menique, anular medio de la mano izquierda a toda hora, y menos frenquente pero exitentes en el brazo y mano derecha tambien) dolor ocular (los dos ojos pero mas el afectado es el izquierdo), tics nerviosos en los párpados, ojos resecos, vision borrosa y tinnitus (Zumbido y pitido) en ambos oidos. Todo esto debido, lo mas seguro segun me dice mi medico familiar, a la presion y/o irritacion de nervios en la zona cervical que se ramifican hacia la cara, oidos, cuello, brazos que realizan las hernias y los bultos intervertebrales.

En el ańo 2018 tuve mi primera crisis, pero esa no se compara ni de cerca con la que estoy viviendo desde hace meses. Sencillamente ya no aguanto mas y necesito atacar esto de una vez.

No estoy trabajando ya que estoy parcialmente deshabilitado para trabajar por esta misma situacion. El dinero que recibo mensualmente por concepto de long term dissability (Discapacidad de largo plazo) es insuficiente para cubrir mis gastos normales de vida. Por consiguiente, una resonancia magnetica, tratamiento y el pago de mis medicinas mensuales, es imposible de cubrir.

Tampoco estoy cubierto por ningun tipo de seguro médico.

Actualmente estoy en un tratamiento paliativo (medicamentos para dolor) para soportar el dia a dia, que me son recetados por mi medico de cabecera o familiar. Ya estos no son suficientes ya que la crisis se acentua y ha empeorado el dolor y los sitomas.

Para obtener un diagnóstico más preciso de como ha avanzado el daño a mis cervicales y obtener el tratamiento adecuado, necesito realizarme una Resonancia Magnética del cuello, Verme con un especialista de columna, y asi explorar en que situacion me encuentro hoy y manejar que soluciones se podrian llevar a cabo (Cirugia, Fisioterapias y/o tratamientos No Convencionales, Etc.) Sin embargo, los costos son superiores a mis posibilidades actuales. Por ello, apelo a la generosidad de quienes puedan y deseen ayudarme.



Cualquier contribución, por pequeña que sea, será de gran ayuda y se destinará exclusivamente a cubrir los gastos de la resonancia y el tratamiento posterior, mis medicamentos, transporte (Uber) ya que no tengo vehiculo y todo los gastos relacionados con mi dolencias.

Agradezco de antemano su apoyo y solidaridad en este momento tan difícil.

Si desean colaborar, pueden hacer su donación a por esta pagina. Puedo enviarles las copias de la Resonancia magentica y diagnostico que se me realizo en el 2019.

Gracias por su atención y ayuda.

Dios los bendiga.

Atentamente,

Rafael Barboza O.





English



Dear Friends

I am writing to you looking for Help and Support due to health problems that have severely affected my quality of life.



Since 2016 I have been suffering from severe neck pain, and in 2019 I was diagnosed with two (2) herniated discs and four (4) intervertebral bulges in the cervical area (in the MRI that I had in 2019 showed this between the Cervical 3 vertebra to the Thoracic 1 vertebra), Spondylosis, Stenosis and Lordosis (neck) in those vertebrae.



Stenosis is a condition that occurs when the spinal canal in the neck narrows, compressing the nerves and sometimes the spinal cord.



Cervical spondylosis is caused by aging and wear and tear of the cervical spine, which includes the intervertebral discs and the joints between the bones. The intervertebral discs become dehydrated, lose height and density, and can put pressure on the spinal cord.



Lordosis is an abnormal curvature of the spine in the neck area or the loss of the normal curvature that the neck should have. The normal curve of the cervical spine helps distribute the head's weight and allows the neck to move. When the curvature is exaggerated, cervical lordosis can occur.



This has led to intense and constant pain, as well as debilitating symptoms such as paresthesias (numbness of the pinky finger, middle, and ring finger of the left hand at all times, and less frequent but present in the right arm and hand as well), eye pain (both eyes but most affected is the left one), twitching of the eyelids, dry eyes, blurred vision and tinnitus (ringing and buzzing) in both ears. All this is due, most likely according to my family doctor, to the pressure and irritation of nerves in the cervical area that branch to the face, ears, neck, and arms that make the hernias and intervertebral bulges.



In the year 2018, I had my first crisis, but that one doesn't even come close to the one I've been experiencing for months now. I simply can't take it anymore and need to attack this at once.



I am not working as I am partially disabled from working due to this very situation. The money I receive monthly for long term disability is insufficient to cover my normal living expenses. Therefore, an MRI, treatment and payment for my monthly medications is impossible to cover.



I am also not covered by any kind of medical insurance.



I am currently on palliative treatment (pain medication) to get me through the day, which is prescribed to me by my primary care physician or family member. These are no longer sufficient as the crisis is accentuated and the pain and symptoms have worsened.



To obtain a more precise diagnosis of how the damage to my cervical spine has progressed and to obtain the appropriate treatment, I need to have an MRI of my neck, see a spine specialist, and thus explore what situation I am in today and manage what solutions could be carried out (surgery, physiotherapy and/or unconventional treatments, etc.) However, the costs are higher than my current possibilities. Therefore, I appeal to the generosity of those who can and wish to help me.



Any contribution, no matter how small, will be of great help and will be used exclusively to cover the costs of the MRI and subsequent treatment, my medications, transportation (Uber) since I do not have a vehicle and all expenses related to my ailments.



I thank you in advance for your support and solidarity in this difficult moment.



If you wish to collaborate, you can make your donation through this page. I can send you copies of the MRI and diagnosis that was performed on me in 2019.



Thank you for your attention and help.



God bless you.



Sincerely yours,







Rafael Barboza O.











