North Carolina Medical Run

I made a trip to support the medical needs of the people who have no way of receiving medical attention in the Swannanoa NC area, my primary goal at the time was to do medical assessments and find transportation for those in dire need, my second consideration was to get medical supplies to the places that have a provider but no gear. During this first trip, I gave out a painful amount of my own medical supplies and funds, the team I was with wants me to return but I have no monies to do so. Any monies sent will be used to cover my expenses, both travel and at home as I will not be working during my time there and the pre-hospital care supplies desperately needed there, any overage will be given to the local church in the area that is coordinating the efforts there. I humbly ask for your support in my endeavors, God willing I make a difference there. On my first trip I was able to save many lives and in a few instances give closure to a few families by helping with the recovery of their loved ones as well as help with security on the supply runs into “bandit” country, some places are not safe to go unarmed. My return trip will be for the purpose of returning to both those roles that is the purpose of this fundraiser.

I have multiple photos of the area, but nothing I show will cover the reality that each picture or video is a snapshot of what goes on for miles and miles. Everything there is down, no water, no sanitation, homeless camps on every on/off ramp, no access to medical treatment or medication, no grocery stores and outside of the towns the environment is lawless. The area needs teams like mine and my team needs me, so I again humbly ask for your donations.

For whatever reason our government isn’t sending enough help, it’s only Americans helping Americans here.

https://youtube.com/shorts/m2BwLSwyVQE?si=ZiLY8xWpJeXv09Z6