Helping My Gramma

Hello my name is Brittani

My grandmother has suffered a Series of heart events and she is now in the Cardiac Critical Care Unit at Our provinces’ top hospital. Iam grateful to God and the Good doctors and nurses keeping my gramma alive until she can have her emergency surgery this week.

Iam fundraising to help my grandmother with possible relocation, moving expenses, and medical equipment not covered by our Provincial insurance. I would like to help my grandmother into a better home for her needs, i would also like to store any of her belongings while we may have to wait for a suitable unit to become available.

My hope is to also help her get a smart watch device that can monitor her heart for A fibrillation, monitor her oxygen, and detect if she has taken a fall. This watch will instantly notify me, and can help my grandmother reach her ideal health goals while also feeling secure and independent

I hope to also help her with a large deposit (about $2000) to get into a housing co-op for seniors (independent living) once my grandmother is healed and well.

Thank you for thinking of my family during this difficult time.