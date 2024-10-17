Campaign Image

A Fight for Justice Against False Accusations

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Celeste Malick

Campaign funds will be received by Celeste Malick

Matt Devlin, Garrett Gibbs, and Donnie Hurley three hardworking road workers, are now facing extreme legal charges after an unjust incident involving an off-duty officer. The officer, driving his personal vehicle and dressed in plain clothes, ignored safety signs and entered the closed-off work zone where they were working. When the men informed him he couldn't drive through, the officer escalated the situation, stepping out of his vehicle and initiating an altercation. Despite being on the job and simply doing what they were trained to do, these three guys were arrested 10 days later, falsely charged with assault, kidnapping, and armed criminal action. It is reported that the officer threw the first punch, yet Matt, Garrett, and Donnie are the ones facing potential decades in prison. This case is shrouded in secrecy, with police withholding the name of the officer involved.
Despite photographic evidence and witnesses confirming the officer's aggressive actions, Matt,Garrett, and Donnie have been left to fight this legal battle with bonds set at $100,000 and $250,000 cash-only Their families are struggling, and they desperately need help to pay for legal fees and fight back against these wrongful accusations.
Learn more about the incident and support their legal defense by donating today. These innocent men were simply doing their job. And protecting the safety of their community, they don't deserve this injustice.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Bronco
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

The least I can do. I really hope this gets shut down. What a joke of a case. Stay strong, fellas.

Louis McGuire
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Godspeed from Europe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I support honest, good-hearted people who put in an honest day's work and should be free from being physically assaulted by drunk off-duty cops that enter their work zone. This story is INSANE and shows you how far the truth can be bent by those in power!

