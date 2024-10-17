A Fight for Justice Against False Accusations

job and simply doing

what they were trained

to do, these three guys

were arrested 10 days

later, falsely charged

with assault,

kidnapping, and armed

criminal action. It is

reported that the

officer threw the first

punch, yet Matt, Garrett, and Donnie

are the ones

facing potential

decades in prison.

This case is shrouded in secrecy, with police withholding the name of the officer involved.

Despite photographic evidence and witnesses confirming the officer's aggressive actions, Matt,Garrett, and Donnie have been left to fight this legal battle with bonds set at $100,000 and $250,000 cash-only Their families are struggling, and they desperately need help to pay for legal fees and fight back against these wrongful accusations.

Learn more about the incident and support their legal defense by donating today. These innocent men were simply doing their job. And protecting the safety of their community, they don't deserve this injustice.

