Campaign Image

Funeral Support for the Williams Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,775

Campaign created by Candace Sabo

Campaign funds will be received by Alexandria Williams

Funeral Support for the Williams Family

I am heartbroken to share that my sweet niece, Alexandria, lost her precious baby girl, Lexton Amour. Alex was at 35 weeks gestation and scheduled to give birth in just four short weeks. Yesterday, Alex noticed she wasn't feeling much movement from the baby, so went to be checked out. To her and her husband's absolute devastation, her precious girl had no heartbeat. Just a few days ago, her baby was doing great. She is scheduled to give birth this evening. Alex and Jordan have two little boys, Landon and Dean. They are all heartbroken! This family is so precious and like many families today, finances are tight. As they navigate this difficult road of heartache and grief, I pray we can ease some of the burden by helping financially. This will not only allow them to move forward in planning final arrangements, but also allow them to take some time off of work to grieve. Please also pray for the Williams family. They love the Lord and are clinging to Him. Please pray for an abundance of comfort, mercy, and provision as they walk this most difficult road. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Amber Seim
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending so much love and prayers

Jayne Stewart
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Your family is in my prayers.

Lori Rayner
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Aunt Sheila
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for the family, love to you all.

Daniel
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you guys so much, praying for comfort and healing 🙏🏻 -Daniel, Rebekah, & Levi

Genevieve Sabo
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Skinner Family-Mariposa
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending our love and prayers, and asking for God's peace and healing. Love, Grandpa, Aunt Julia, Aunt Melissa, and Uncle Andy

Thomas Leslie
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

The Sparrows
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kris Boddicker
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. May you be comforted by our Heavenly Father and in knowing others care.

Great Auntie Diane
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Many prayers and much love to you all.

Ronda Jeremy Stephenson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Heavenward Homestead
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Genevieve Sabo
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sabo Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo