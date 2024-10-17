Funeral Support for the Williams Family

I am heartbroken to share that my sweet niece, Alexandria, lost her precious baby girl, Lexton Amour. Alex was at 35 weeks gestation and scheduled to give birth in just four short weeks. Yesterday, Alex noticed she wasn't feeling much movement from the baby, so went to be checked out. To her and her husband's absolute devastation, her precious girl had no heartbeat. Just a few days ago, her baby was doing great. She is scheduled to give birth this evening. Alex and Jordan have two little boys, Landon and Dean. They are all heartbroken! This family is so precious and like many families today, finances are tight. As they navigate this difficult road of heartache and grief, I pray we can ease some of the burden by helping financially. This will not only allow them to move forward in planning final arrangements, but also allow them to take some time off of work to grieve. Please also pray for the Williams family. They love the Lord and are clinging to Him. Please pray for an abundance of comfort, mercy, and provision as they walk this most difficult road.